Dubai, UAE: Summertown Interiors, the UAE’s leading sustainable fit-out contractor, has surpassed its 2023 environmental and sustainable projects targets, as outlined in its 8th Annual Sustainability Report, released today. The report highlights Summertown’s significant progress towards it’s zero waste goals and underscores the company’s unwavering commitment towards sustainable excellence, and building a sustainable future.

Covering the financial year from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023, the 2023 Sustainability Report details Summertown’s impact and performance against seven material issues that matter most to its stakeholders: Sustainable Projects, Environment, Social, Human Rights, Community, and Transparency and Anti-Corruption.

Key Highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report:

Sustainable Projects: Summertown supported five projects in their pursuit of LEED certification, demonstrating its dedication to high sustainability standards. An impressive 88% of office procurement came from sustainable sources, reinforcing responsible sourcing practices, and the company diverted waste from landfill at 8% above its target.

Economic: Summertown experienced a 31% increase in annual turnover, building on the 63% surge from the previous year, and a 22% decrease in 2021. This financial performance exceeded the 5-year average by 40%.

Environment: Summertown continued its relentless efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, diverting 38% of project waste from landfill — an achievement that surpassed the projected 2023 target of 30%. The company secured the 1st runner-up position in the General Waste Management category of the Living Business Awards, in partnership with HSBC. It also recorded a substantial 29% reduction in energy consumption per employee.

Social: Summertown introduced the innovative 'Summertown Learning Pod', an online platform designed to elevate the organisation's education and training program. This platform empowers employees to access a diverse range of training resources and skill development courses at their convenience. The company’s focus on diversity and equal opportunity continued to shine, with women comprising 28% of the workforce. Additionally, Summertown’s commitment to employee welfare resulted in 99% of employees receiving pay increments.

Human Rights: The introduction of an e-learning course on Human Rights received a 100% completion rate among employees, reinforcing Summertown's commitment to human rights principles.

Community: The initiation of Employee Health & Wellbeing programs underscored Summertown's investment in employee welfare.

Transparency and Anti-corruption: Summertown maintained a pristine record with zero public legal cases related to corruption against the organization or its employees. Additionally, 100% of employees were updated on the anti-corruption policy, promoting transparency and ethical conduct.

Marcos Bish, Managing Director of Summertown Interiors, commented, "As we present Summertown's eighth Sustainability Report, we recognize the pressing global challenges and the collective responsibility businesses have to address. It has been a monumental year for us, with the celebration of our 25th year anniversary, a journey we are immensely proud of. Our achievements underscore the critical role sustainability plays in business success, as we continue to adapt to a changing world. We firmly believe that by rigorously measuring, reporting, and collaborating, we can collectively achieve our net-zero goals and create a better, more sustainable future for all.”

The report is Summertown’s eighth annual sustainability report and is prepared ‘in accordance’ with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). GRI is the world’s most widely used standard for sustainability reporting, is an independent, international organisation that assists businesses and governments in understanding and communicating their impact on climate change.

Bish added: “Our achievements this year, coupled with our year-on-year improvements, validate our dedication to sustainable practices and our ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Looking ahead, we are determined to continue delivering high-end, healthy workspaces to create a better, more sustainable future for all.”

Summertown's sustainability strategy aligns with global initiatives such as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and local ambitions, including the UAE Vision 2021, Green Agenda 2030, Happiness Charter, and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

To access the full 2023 Sustainability Report, including the GRI Index, please visit www.summertown.ae/sustainability/

About Summertown Interiors:

For over 25 years, Summertown Interiors has been among the UAE’s leading and most sustainable contractors, offering superior quality interior fit out solutions. Reputed for its green expertise and exceptional client service, the company specialises in commercial, healthcare, and education projects for global Fortune 500 companies, government authorities and local businesses.

Summertown Interiors was the first fit out contractor to occupy LEED Gold certified interiors in the UAE and has been awarded the LEED gold certification for its existing building; operations and maintenance (LEED EBOM). It also holds the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its Dubai head office in JAFZA through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

All projects are executed in accordance with the internationally recognised ISO 9001:2015 quality management system and ISO 45001:2018 and occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system Quality 45001:2018.

Summertown Interior’s mission is to consistently deliver high end interior projects on time and within budget, whilst helping companies to achieve their environmental goals, directly resulting in operational savings and a better workspace for employees.

