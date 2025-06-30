PHOTO
- Etihad gifted passengers on the first flights of the summer season limited-edition Summer Kits.
Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, kicks-off the summer season with six hot destinations, including the airline’s new seasonal flights to Al Alamein.
As part of its expanding network, Etihad is launching flights to Al Alamein (DBB) from 17 July with two weekly flights to Egypt’s hidden gem on the Mediterranean coast. Offering the perfect mix of natural beauty and cultural history, Al Alamein will become a popular choice for guests seeking relaxation and adventure, just a short flight away.
In addition to the new destination, Etihad has resumed its five seasonal routes to European summer hotspots, giving direct access for holiday-makers to some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations, Nice, Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini and Antayla.
Nice (NCE) in the French Riviera, is an ideal entryway for exploring the Côte d'Azur France, while flights to Malaga (AGP) offers a gateway to Andalucía and popular holiday destinations on the Mediterranean coast, including Marbella, and further inland to the historic cities of Seville, Cordoba, and Granada.
For guests seeking a Greek island getaway, Etihad resumed its convenient flights direct to the enchanting islands of Santorini (JTR) and Mykonos (JMK). From crystal-clear waters, white-washed buildings and stunning sunsets, both islands offer an excellent escape.
Etihad also relaunched flights to the popular Turkish resort, Antalya (AYT), on 17 June. Set on the turquoise coast of the Turkish riviera, this is a Mediterranean gem for holiday-makers seeking sun and relaxation.
Onboard the first flights of all six seasonal routes, guests received a limited-edition Summer Fun Kit which includes: a branded cooler bag, an inflatable beach ball, a microfibre beach towel, a Voss water bottle and a gift booklet.
Guests were able to step off the plane beach-ready and well-equipped to step straight on to the sand from the moment they touch down. The branded Etihad items focus on guest wellbeing, while maintaining the essence of vibrancy, thoughtful care and fun.
Diving right into summer from the moment guests embark on their flights, the onboard experience offers an immersive journey to set the summer mood. With new content on the airline’s In-Fight Entertainment, E-Box, related to the six stunning seasonal destinations and other summer hotspots within Etihad’s network, guests can feel inspired to soak up the sunshine and make Summer 2025 one to remember.
Nice (NCE)
From 4 June 2025 till 06 September 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 37
|
Abu Dhabi
|
2:45
|
Nice
|
7:25
|
Wed, Sat
|
B787
|
EY 38
|
Nice
|
11:05
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:15
|
Wed, Sat
|
B787
Malaga (AGP)
From 5 June 2025 till 29 June 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 107
|
Abu Dhabi
|
2:35
|
Malaga
|
8:20
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
B787
|
EY 108
|
Malaga
|
10:05
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:10
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
B787
From 1 July 2025 till 31 August 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 107
|
Abu Dhabi
|
2:35
|
Malaga
|
8:20
|
Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun
|
B787
|
EY 108
|
Malaga
|
10:05
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:10
|
Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun
|
B787
From 2 September 2025 till 23 October 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 107
|
Abu Dhabi
|
2:35
|
Malaga
|
8:20
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
B787
|
EY 108
|
Malaga
|
10:05
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:10
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
B787
Santorini (JTR)
From 14 June 2025 till 26 July 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 183
|
Abu Dhabi
|
08:00
|
Santorini
|
11:35
|
Tue
|
A320
|
EY 183
|
Santorini
|
12:30
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
20:25
|
Tue
|
A320
|
EY 183
|
Abu Dhabi
|
08:35
|
Santorini
|
12:10
|
Sat
|
A320
|
EY 183
|
Santorini
|
13:10
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
20:55
|
Sat
|
A320
*Stopover in Athens
From 29 July 2025 till 13 September 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 183
|
Abu Dhabi
|
08:00
|
Santorini
|
11:35
|
Tue, Sat
|
A320
|
EY 183
|
Santorini
|
12:30
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
20:25
|
Tue, Sat
|
A320
*Stopover in Athens
Mykonos (JMK)
From 16 June 2025 till 04 July 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 185
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:55
|
Mykonos
|
11:35
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
|
EY 185
|
Mykonos
|
12:30
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
20:25
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
From 7 July till 28 July 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 185
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:15
|
Mykonos
|
10:55
|
Mon
|
A320
|
EY 185
|
Mykonos
|
11:50
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
19:50
|
Mon
|
A320
|
EY 185
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:55
|
Mykonos
|
11:35
|
Fri
|
A320
|
EY 185
|
Mykonos
|
12:30
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
20:25
|
Fri
|
A320
From 01 August 2025 till 12 September 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 185
|
Abu Dhabi
|
07:55
|
Mykonos
|
11:35
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
|
EY 185
|
Mykonos
|
12:30
|
Abu Dhabi*
|
20:25
|
Mon, Fri
|
A320
*Stopover in Athens
Antalya (AYT)
From 17 June 2025 till 14 September 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 539
|
Abu Dhabi
|
9:20
|
Antalya
|
12:50
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
A320
|
EY 540
|
Antalya
|
14:15
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:35
|
Tue, Thu, Sun
|
A320
El Alamein (DBB)
From 17 July 2025 till 28 August 2025
|
Flight No.
|
Departure
|
Departure Time
|
Destination
|
Arrival Time
|
Freq
|
Aircraft Type
|
EY 721
|
Abu Dhabi
|
10:00
|
El Alamein
|
13:15
|
Thu
|
A320
|
EY 722
|
El Alamein
|
14:15
|
Abu Dhabi
|
19:05
|
Thu
|
A320
|
EY 721
|
Abu Dhabi
|
09:20
|
El Alamein
|
12:35
|
Sun
|
A320
|
EY 722
|
El Alamein
|
13:45
|
Abu Dhabi
|
18:35
|
Sun
|
A320
-Ends-
About Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world's leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad's codeshare partners, Etihad's network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.
For further details:
Duty Media Officer
Etihad Airways
dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae