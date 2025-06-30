Etihad gifted passengers on the first flights of the summer season limited-edition Summer Kits.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, kicks-off the summer season with six hot destinations, including the airline’s new seasonal flights to Al Alamein.

As part of its expanding network, Etihad is launching flights to Al Alamein (DBB) from 17 July with two weekly flights to Egypt’s hidden gem on the Mediterranean coast. Offering the perfect mix of natural beauty and cultural history, Al Alamein will become a popular choice for guests seeking relaxation and adventure, just a short flight away.

In addition to the new destination, Etihad has resumed its five seasonal routes to European summer hotspots, giving direct access for holiday-makers to some of Europe’s most beautiful destinations, Nice, Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini and Antayla.

Nice (NCE) in the French Riviera, is an ideal entryway for exploring the Côte d'Azur France, while flights to Malaga (AGP) offers a gateway to Andalucía and popular holiday destinations on the Mediterranean coast, including Marbella, and further inland to the historic cities of Seville, Cordoba, and Granada.

For guests seeking a Greek island getaway, Etihad resumed its convenient flights direct to the enchanting islands of Santorini (JTR) and Mykonos (JMK). From crystal-clear waters, white-washed buildings and stunning sunsets, both islands offer an excellent escape.

Etihad also relaunched flights to the popular Turkish resort, Antalya (AYT), on 17 June. Set on the turquoise coast of the Turkish riviera, this is a Mediterranean gem for holiday-makers seeking sun and relaxation.

Onboard the first flights of all six seasonal routes, guests received a limited-edition Summer Fun Kit which includes: a branded cooler bag, an inflatable beach ball, a microfibre beach towel, a Voss water bottle and a gift booklet.

Guests were able to step off the plane beach-ready and well-equipped to step straight on to the sand from the moment they touch down. The branded Etihad items focus on guest wellbeing, while maintaining the essence of vibrancy, thoughtful care and fun.

Diving right into summer from the moment guests embark on their flights, the onboard experience offers an immersive journey to set the summer mood. With new content on the airline’s In-Fight Entertainment, E-Box, related to the six stunning seasonal destinations and other summer hotspots within Etihad’s network, guests can feel inspired to soak up the sunshine and make Summer 2025 one to remember.

Nice (NCE)

From 4 June 2025 till 06 September 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 37 Abu Dhabi 2:45 Nice 7:25 Wed, Sat B787 EY 38 Nice 11:05 Abu Dhabi 19:15 Wed, Sat B787

Malaga (AGP)

From 5 June 2025 till 29 June 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 107 Abu Dhabi 2:35 Malaga 8:20 Tue, Thu, Sun B787 EY 108 Malaga 10:05 Abu Dhabi 19:10 Tue, Thu, Sun B787

From 1 July 2025 till 31 August 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 107 Abu Dhabi 2:35 Malaga 8:20 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun B787 EY 108 Malaga 10:05 Abu Dhabi 19:10 Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun B787

From 2 September 2025 till 23 October 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 107 Abu Dhabi 2:35 Malaga 8:20 Tue, Thu, Sun B787 EY 108 Malaga 10:05 Abu Dhabi 19:10 Tue, Thu, Sun B787

Santorini (JTR)

From 14 June 2025 till 26 July 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 183 Abu Dhabi 08:00 Santorini 11:35 Tue A320 EY 183 Santorini 12:30 Abu Dhabi* 20:25 Tue A320 EY 183 Abu Dhabi 08:35 Santorini 12:10 Sat A320 EY 183 Santorini 13:10 Abu Dhabi* 20:55 Sat A320

*Stopover in Athens

From 29 July 2025 till 13 September 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 183 Abu Dhabi 08:00 Santorini 11:35 Tue, Sat A320 EY 183 Santorini 12:30 Abu Dhabi* 20:25 Tue, Sat A320

*Stopover in Athens

Mykonos (JMK)

From 16 June 2025 till 04 July 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 185 Abu Dhabi 07:55 Mykonos 11:35 Mon, Fri A320 EY 185 Mykonos 12:30 Abu Dhabi* 20:25 Mon, Fri A320

From 7 July till 28 July 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 185 Abu Dhabi 07:15 Mykonos 10:55 Mon A320 EY 185 Mykonos 11:50 Abu Dhabi* 19:50 Mon A320 EY 185 Abu Dhabi 07:55 Mykonos 11:35 Fri A320 EY 185 Mykonos 12:30 Abu Dhabi* 20:25 Fri A320

From 01 August 2025 till 12 September 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 185 Abu Dhabi 07:55 Mykonos 11:35 Mon, Fri A320 EY 185 Mykonos 12:30 Abu Dhabi* 20:25 Mon, Fri A320

*Stopover in Athens

Antalya (AYT)

From 17 June 2025 till 14 September 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 539 Abu Dhabi 9:20 Antalya 12:50 Tue, Thu, Sun A320 EY 540 Antalya 14:15 Abu Dhabi 19:35 Tue, Thu, Sun A320

El Alamein (DBB)

From 17 July 2025 till 28 August 2025

Flight No. Departure Departure Time Destination Arrival Time Freq Aircraft Type EY 721 Abu Dhabi 10:00 El Alamein 13:15 Thu A320 EY 722 El Alamein 14:15 Abu Dhabi 19:05 Thu A320 EY 721 Abu Dhabi 09:20 El Alamein 12:35 Sun A320 EY 722 El Alamein 13:45 Abu Dhabi 18:35 Sun A320

