Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline is inviting travelers to experience a summer like never before with an exclusive limited-time sale featuring one-way fares starting from just KD 19 to Bahrain, Iran, Jordan, UAE, KSA (Jeddah and Taif) and Qatar. Flights to India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, will start from KD 25 and Egypt (Cairo, Sharm El-Sheikh and Sphinx) from KD 30, while Lebanon, Oman, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Armenia will be from KD 29. One-way fares to European destinations such as Hungary and Czech Republic will start from as low as KD 32.

The sale, open for booking from May 19th to 22nd, is valid for travel until August 31st, offering travelers the perfect chance to reconnect with loved ones or explore new destinations—without straining their budgets. With direct flights from Kuwait, passengers can avoid lengthy layovers and maximize their time at their destination. Featuring over 700,000 seats and access to more than 60 destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, Jazeera Airways is making it easier than ever to plan a well-deserved getaway.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways highlighted: “This summer, we’re making travel more accessible than ever with incredibly low fares across our network of over 60 destinations. With 700,000 seats to offer, it is the perfect time to book that long-awaited trip—whether it's to reconnect with family, explore somewhere new, or simply take a well-deserved break. Our economical fares also make it easy for to plan multiple trips this summer. At Jazeera, we’re committed to delivering great value without compromising on comfort or convenience, making every journey not just affordable, but truly memorable.”

To book seats and avail of these special fares, visit www.jazeeraairways.com, the Jazeera Airways mobile app or call 177.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travelers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named "Great Place to Work" in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com