Sulzer has signed a joint venture (JV) with Jawaby Services & Investments Ltd (JSIL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC), to provide in‑country rotating equipment services in Libya. The new entity, named Jawaby Sulzer Services, will provide in‑country services delivered with the highest industry standards for oil & gas, power generation and industrial operations. Thanks to the agreement, Sulzer introduces internationally recognized maintenance and repair expertise in Libya.

Jawaby Sulzer Services will introduce an in-country service facility and an operational headquarters in the Misrata Free Zone, near Tripoli, to support oil and gas, power generation and industrial companies in Libya. Through the JV, Sulzer and JSIL will establish full-scope, OEM-grade rotating equipment services within Libya for the first time, combining Sulzer’s global technical expertise with JSIL’s strong local presence and market connectivity.

Until now, operators have been required to send critical assets (including pumps, gas and steam turbines, compressors, motors and generators) abroad for overhaul and major repairs, resulting in extended lead times and increased operational risk. Jawaby Sulzer Services addresses this market gap by delivering maintenance, re-engineering and rehabilitation services locally with Sulzer’s global excellence standards.

Alex Myers, Regional President of India, Middle East & CIS (INMEC) at Sulzer Services, said: “Establishing Jawaby Sulzer Services marks an important step in strengthening our presence in the region in support of our customers. Amidst the acceleration of upstream investment, operators need dependable, locally delivered expertise to keep complex rotating equipment running safely and efficiently. This joint venture ensures that international standards and technical depth are now embedded within Libya’s energy sector, supporting stable operations and long-term industrial growth.”

Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim ElBadri, Executive Manager of JSIL, added: “Our partnership brings together JSIL’s strong local presence and Sulzer’s global expertise to deliver reliable, high-quality turbomachinery services inside Libya. For us, localization means building lasting capability at home – creating meaningful skilled employment, supporting Libyan suppliers and ensuring that the expertise needed to power the energy sector is developed and retained within the country.”

About Sulzer

Sulzer is a global leader in critical applications for core infrastructure and processes for large essential industries around the world. We ensure the security, quality and durability of critical goods and services by supporting energy security, natural resource management and efficiencies in process industries. This in turn supports the transition to a circular economy. Our integrated solutions add significant value by enabling energy efficiency, carbon emissions and pollution reduction, and process efficiency improvements. Customers benefit from our commitment to innovation, performance and quality through our responsive network of 160 world-class manufacturing facilities and service centers across the globe. Sulzer has been headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, since 1834. In 2024, our 13’500 employees delivered revenues of CHF 3.5 billion. Our shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SUN). www.sulzer.com