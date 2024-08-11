Muscat - Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has partnered with SOHAR Port and Freezone (SOHAR) through a newly signed agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration in research and development. The agreement was signed by His Highness Sayyid Dr. Fahad bin Al Julanda Al Said, Vice Chancellor of SQU, and Eng. Abdullah bin Khalfan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SOHAR, signifying a commitment to fostering innovation and establishing impactful partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth.

By leveraging on SQU’s academic excellence, SOHAR seeks to enhance its capabilities in critical technical areas, effectively merging practical expertise with theoretical insights. The collaboration will address critical issues within the logistics and industrial sectors, positioning this strategic alliance to make a substantial contribution to the growth of Oman’s national economy.

To further solidify the mutual understanding between the two entities, the partnership aims to establish a sustainable educational ecosystem that promotes knowledge dissemination and facilitates experience sharing. This will be achieved through a variety of initiatives including the organization of conferences, workshops, and seminars, along with the publishing of joint scientific publications. This collaborative effort not only enhances educational opportunities, but also aligns with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040 by fostering innovation through cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and Autonomous Vehicles. Moreover, it will support university graduation projects thereby, enhancing scientific research and developing engineering solutions to overcome logistics challenges.

Joining forces will also support the Oman AI-enhanced Drone Competition, an annual event organized hand in hand with the University and with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. This competition focuses on training university and college students in drone technologies and their integration with artificial intelligence for autonomous capabilities. Part of the competition, SOHAR will facilitate field visits and practical training for SQU students, offering them hands-on experience in the industrial and logistics sectors.

Building on their successful past cooperation, which included monitoring structural integrity on the marine platform at SOHAR Port, the University and SOHAR’s shared commitment positions both institutions as leaders in driving technological advancements and sustainable practices in the region.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, dry and break-bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 36,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.