Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) has announced the opening of registration for its Accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, with applications accepted from April 28 to May 10, 2025.

A Leading Diploma for Upskilling Future Caregivers

Accredited by the National Qualifications Centre, the diploma program continues to attract strong interest for the third consecutive year. Over the past two years, the Academy has received more than 13,000 applications, with only 200 candidates admitted through a rigorous selection process that includes interviews and assessments, resulting in a highly competitive 1.5% acceptance rate.

The program has witnessed increasing interest from Emirati youth, with over 70 Emiratis enrolled to date. This trend reflects the growing recognition of childhood development as a vital and promising career path that contributes to national development goals.

About the Accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development

The 18-month diploma is designed to equip a new generation of qualified caregivers with practical skills and educational knowledge to support children from birth to 18 years old. The curriculum places a strong emphasis on national identity and the Arabic language.

The program is delivered in two phases:

The first phase offers 12 months of theoretical and practical learning at the Academy, structured around four core learning themes:

I Grow: Focuses on children’s physical, psychological, and social development.

I Learn: Supports early learning and enhances children’s learning capabilities.

I Can: Aims to build social and life skills in children.

Hence, I’m Proud: Instills national identity, Arabic language proficiency, and Emirati culture and values.

The second phase consists of a six-month internship at leading partner institutions, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO), the Family Care Authority (FCA), and others. This internship enables students to apply their knowledge in real-world professional settings.

The program is delivered entirely in Arabic, reinforcing the pivotal role of the Arabic language in the childhood development sector, while aligning with the highest international educational standards.

Scholarship and Support

All accepted students receive a full scholarship and a monthly allowance, enabling them to fully dedicate themselves to their academic and professional development.

Apply Now

Registration for the Academy’s third cohort is now open through the Academy’s official website and the NAPO centralized digital platform. This announcement follows the successful graduation of 80 students, many of whom are set to join leading institutions across the UAE.

For more information and to apply, please visit: https://nacd.ac.ae

About the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD):

The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) was established in 2023 pursuant to Law No. 11 for 2023 issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Academy is a leading academic institution dedicated to developing the capabilities and knowledge of caregivers, including parents and professionals in the childhood field, with a strong focus on the Arabic language, Emirati heritage, and national identity as core pillars. The Academy offers an accredited 18-month Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, in addition to providing training and continuing education programs in fields such as childcare and protection, nutrition, early care, and family support.