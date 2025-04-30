Dubai, UAE – Rotana, the Middle East’s leading hospitality management company, has announced a strategic expansion into Africa and emerging markets, with six new properties set to open in Ghana, Kenya, Benin, and Iraq. Unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, this announcement reflects Rotana’s commitment to growing its footprint in underserved, high-potential destinations.

The new properties include full-service hotels, branded residences, and midscale concepts — all aligned with Rotana’s asset-light, partner-driven development model, which facilitates sustainable growth across diverse markets.

“Africa is incredibly important to us,” said Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana. “It’s a region full of opportunity, energy, and untapped potential. We’re entering these markets with confidence and care, ready to build lasting partnerships and deliver the kind of hospitality people can count on.”

Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana, added, “What sets us apart in these markets is not just our systems or our brand portfolio — it’s our approach. Our teams and I work closely with our partners throughout the entire development lifecycle, from concept to opening. This hands-on commitment, combined with our regional expertise, gives owners confidence and ensures we deliver not only consistency but local relevance and long-term value.”

In support of these openings, Rotana will extend its enhanced loyalty program, Rotana Discovery, across all new markets. Expected to be fully integrated with the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) by the end of 2025, the platform will connect Rotana guests to a global network of over 30 million members, delivering increased reach, recognition, and value for both travellers and owners.

Africa: A Diversified Regional Presence

Ghana – Accra:

Rotana will debut in Ghana with the launch of Rotana Accra, a 220-key, full-service hotel situated in the city’s diplomatic and commercial district. This flagship opening will serve business travellers, international organisations, and regional visitors in one of West Africa’s most important capital cities.

Additional projects in Ghana are currently under discussion, reinforcing Rotana’s long-term commitment to the country as a key market in its Africa growth strategy.

Benin – Cotonou:

Rotana’s first Francophone West Africa project, the 185-key Rotana Cotonou, will cater to business and MICE segments in Benin’s commercial capital.

Kenya – Nairobi:

Two properties in Upper Hill, Rotana Nairobi (200 keys) and Arjaan Nairobi (100 keys), will cater to corporate, diplomatic, and healthcare-related travellers in East Africa’s economic powerhouse.

Iraq: A Reinvestment in Regional Growth

Rotana is furthering its investment in Iraq with two midscale hotels designed to serve domestic and regional business travellers:

Centro Baghdad (Miraj) – 210 keys

Centro Green Zone Baghdad – 150 keys

Both properties reflect Rotana’s confidence in Iraq’s evolving hospitality landscape and the brand’s ability to deliver consistent performance in complex markets.

Looking Ahead

Rotana’s global expansion strategy emphasises agility, local relevance, and commercial resilience. Each of these six projects is developed in partnership with trusted local stakeholders and tailored to meet the specific needs of the local community.

“This is the future of Rotana,” added Barnes. “Agile, ambitious, and built around the real needs of our partners and our guests. We’re growing in the places that matter most.”

About Rotana:

Rotana is the premier hospitality brand originating from the Middle East, managing an extensive portfolio of over 114 operational and pipeline properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye. The company is dedicated to significant international growth, building on its regional leadership to provide exceptional experiences and value to guests worldwide. Guided by its unique brand promise, 'Treasured Time,' Rotana consistently addressess the diverse needs of its guests through its thoughtfully curated brand portfolio, including Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana, and The Residences by Rotana.

