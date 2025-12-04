Safwa Urban Development company(SUD), announced its opening of a new sales branch in Riyadh, among its strategic plan for regional expansion and enhancing its presence in Gulf markets, aiming to apply the growing demand from Saudi and Egyptian clients residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for investment in the company's projects in Egypt.

Eng.Youssef Shalaby, Safwa Urban Development(SUD) member of the board of directors, stated that the opening of the new branch comes in response to the significant growth in demand for Egyptian real estate over the past two years, particularly in the New Administrative Capital, Fifth Settlement, and the new coastal cities projects in which the company boasts a strong and diversified portfolio.

He pointed that the Saudi market is one of the largest markets that supports the Egyptian real estate investment, due to the high level of confidence in Egyptian developers and the variety of available products, and the company is planning to provide comprehensive real estate sales and consulting services through the new branch in Riyadh, along with special offers for clients within the Kingdom, to enhance the company's ability to attract new client segments and increase its abroad sales volume.

Eng. Youssef Shalaby, added that the abroad expansion became a key characteristic of serious real estate companies with ambitious plans and a clear strategic vision, as depending solely on the local market is no longer sufficient for achieving sustainable growth.

He showed that the companies able to establish a presence in regional markets such as Gulf countries have a greater chance to diversify their sales sources, enhance their brand, and reach new client segments, reflecting the company's strength, stability, and long-term competitiveness.

He noted that Safwa Urban Development (SUD) has a projects portfolio across various governorates, starting with projects in Greater

Cairo in the New Administrative Capital, including CH1 and CH2 compounds, and commercial and administrative projects such as Financial Hub Mall, in addition to administrative projects as Capital Hub 1 and Capital Hub 2.

The company also implements projects in Obour City, as the company develops "High City" compound and "High City" Mall, which is located on an area of 18,000 square meters, furthermore, in Ras El Bar, SUD is developing developing "Sunset1" compound, which directly overlooks the sea, and "Sunset 2" resort in New Damietta City.

He added that the company owns "Sunset Mall" project, which is located in "Sun Set 2" tourist resort in the chalet area of New Damietta City, and "Sun Set 3" resort on an area of 131,000 square meters directly on the Nile River inside Ras El Bar City, and in New Mansoura City, "The Pearl" compound, which is located on an area of 60 acres, and its units vary between residential buildings and villas, and distinguished by a beachfront of 550 meters directly on the sea, a clubhouse, and a group of commercial malls.