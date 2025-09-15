Dubai, UAE – Wasl Group, one of Dubai’s leading real estate developers and the pioneer in developing golf course communities, unveiled the success of its sales event for Ashwood Estates, its latest freehold project within Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Next Chapter. The event drew remarkable interest from high-net-worth buyers and investors, underlining the strong demand for ultra-luxury resort living.

Ashwood Estates: Redefining Regal Living

As part of the landmark expansion of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Ashwood Estates introduces 185 ultra-luxury golf villas, offering a selection of four, five, and six-bedroom layouts, with completion set for December 2028.

Each villa is meticulously designed to elevate everyday living. A sculptural floating staircase anchors the interior, while a private courtyard with a calming water feature creates a peaceful sanctuary. Outdoor spaces are thoughtfully curated, featuring an infinity-edge pool and a rooftop terrace, ideal for both elegant entertaining and quiet moments of reflection.

Complementing these luxury features are exclusive services, including valet parking for villa visitors and dedicated concierge support, ensuring that Ashwood Estates delivers not just homes, but a lifestyle steeped in luxury, comfort and sophistication.

A Magnet for Elite Demand

The strong reception for Ashwood Estates reflects a broader trend shaping Dubai’s property market: the rising global demand for integrated golf villa communities.

Recognizing this shift, Wasl has been instrumental in elevating the landscape of high-end living through strategic partnerships. Building on its successful collaborations with Mandarin Oriental in Dubai, including the acclaimed Mandarin Oriental Jumeira and the iconic Wasl Tower, a mixed-use development operated by the Mandarin Oriental, offering world-class hotel services, branded residences and premium office spaces— the world-renowned five-star hospitality brand is now expanding its footprint to Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Next Chapter.

Jumeirah Golf Estates, The Next Chapter is home to a comprehensive array of world-class amenities designed to meet the needs of residents seeking balance, wellness and connection. Residents will enjoy access to a multifunctional tennis stadium, a state-of-the-art equestrian centre and one of the top-ranked UK international schools. The community also features a prestigious Country Club, world-class clubhouse, curated dining experiences, premium wellness facilities, as well as a horse trail and scenic cycling, jogging tracks.

Together, these elements create a community where every detail is crafted to deliver a lifestyle that is elevated, enriching and truly one of a kind.

Andre Naude, Chief Projects Officer at Wasl Group, said: “Ashwood Estates reflects our vision of delivering communities that embody sophistication, connection and lasting value. As demand for estate-style living grows, it is our responsibility to create homes that inspire a sense of belonging and purpose. With its masterful design, limitless views and world-class services, Ashwood Estates represents the pinnacle of refined living in Dubai.”

About Wasl Group:

Wasl Group is one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, established by the Dubai Real Estate Corporation (DREC) to oversee the management of its assets and grow its real estate portfolio. With a diverse range of residential, commercial, hospitality and industrial properties, Wasl plays a vital role in shaping Dubai’s urban landscape.

With a portfolio of over 60,000+ residential and commercial units, more than 1,000+ buildings, and 5,500+ land plots spanning diverse uses, Wasl has firmly established itself as a cornerstone of Dubai’s real estate sector. The Group is committed to supporting the emirate’s long-term vision through sustainable development, innovation and initiatives that enhance the quality of life for residents and investors alike.