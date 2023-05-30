Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has announced it is now accepting applications for the 2023 Gulf Capital - ADMAF Creativity Award. Established in partnership with the region’s leading alternative investment firm Gulf Capital in 2006, the award recognises creative excellence among youth in the performing arts.

Submissions are open to individuals and groups with at least one Emirati national member, aged 18 to 35, who create an outstanding performance piece in the genre of music, dance, or theatre. Finalists will have the exciting opportunity to perform before a live audience and compete for a 20k AED cash prize.

The award reflects ADMAF’s ongoing commitment to investing in the youth of the nation, empowering them to realize their dreams and ambitions. Through the award, together with Gulf Capital, the Foundation strives to develop creative skills, drive innovation, support artistic growth and reward excellence to foster the development of the UAE’s culture and creative industries.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ADMAF’s website for more information and the application form can be accessed at https://admaf.org/initiatives/awards/

Application Deadline: September 05, 2023

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the oldest, not-for-profit cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org

About Abu Dhabi Festival

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (currently the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs).

Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect, and peace.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is a leading, thematic driven private equity firm with over sixteen years of investment experience from the GCC to South and Southeast Asia, one of the fastest growing investment corridors in the world today. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The Firm has a long and proven track record of investing in Growth Markets, having closed 38 investments since inception. It currently manages over $2.4 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. As a thematic investor, Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology and Fintech, Healthcare and Healthtech, Business Services, Consumer and Sustainability. Its mission is to build value with world-class governance and ESG best practices, deep focus on operational improvements and sectoral expertise to generate sustainable and superior performance for its key stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcapital.com or LinkedIn @gulfcapital