Dubai, UAE: In response to requests from a large number of participants, the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE) has extended the submission deadline for the fifth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award to 30 September 2026. The extension aims to enable the widest possible participation from applicants around the world.

Launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and overseen by Suqia UAE under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the award supports research and development efforts to develop sustainable solutions to address the global water crisis using renewable energy. It aims to tackle water scarcity challenges and improve access to safe water for less developed communities worldwide.

The fifth cycle of the award places greater emphasis on digital transformation, prioritising projects that utilise artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to enhance proactive monitoring and improve operational efficiency. This approach underscores the award’s commitment to addressing human needs while keeping pace with global technological advancements.

With a total prize value of USD 1 million, the award comprises four main categories: the Innovative Projects Award, the Innovative Research and Development Award, the Innovative Individual Award and the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award. The largest share, amounting to USD 540,000, is allocated to the Innovative Projects Award, comprising USD 300,000 for large projects and USD 240,000 for small projects. The Innovative Research and Development Award totals USD 400,000, divided equally between national and international institutions. Meanwhile, the Innovative Individual Award offers USD 40,000, split evenly between the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award, with USD 20,000 allocated to the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award.

Over the last four cycles, the award has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries for their pioneering work in water production, desalination and purification. Millions of people have benefited from the fourth cycle’s winning projects, which have been implemented in many countries, including Tunisia, Egypt, Botswana, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Côte d’Ivoire, Lebanon, Syria, Colombia, Venezuela, Haiti, Turkey, Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Philippines, Fiji, Ukraine, Georgia and Indonesia.

Applications can be submitted via https://www.mbrwateraward.ae/en/awards and inquiries can be sent to award@suqia.ae.