All-electric Cadillac portfolio supports Egypt’s 2030 sustainable vision

Cadillac LYRIQ to arrive in market in late-2023

EGYPT: Cadillac will redefine luxury motoring in Egypt, starting with the stunning design and artfully integrated technology of the LYRIQ luxury SUV, General Motors (GM) and Al Mansour Automotive announced today.

Globally, Cadillac will be all-electric by 2030, with the LYRIQ spearheading the transformation of the brand synonymous with American luxury and innovation.

Cadillac’s all-electric future in Egypt kicked off this week at the COP 27 global sustainability conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, where the LYRIQ is part of GM’s EV demonstration fleet being utilized by attendees.

Mohamed Mansour, Chairman of Al Mansour Group said “In a month when Mansour Automotive and GM are Principal Partners of COP 27, the world’s most important climate conference, the launch of the Cadillac LYRIQ represents an exciting glimpse of a cleaner and greener future for Egypt. Our two great companies have partnered for well over 40 years and this is another significant moment in our long-term relationship.”

“There is no doubt that the future is electric; the only questions that remain is when, and how?”, said Shilpan Amin, Vice President and President of General Motors International. “Innovation is in Cadillac’s DNA, and in partnership with Mansour Automotive, we have no doubt that Cadillac has the legacy and expertise to make it a closer reality in Egypt. Not only that, but we are also making it extraordinary by promising a completely new ownership and driving experience, that will redefine what we want and need from our luxury vehicles”.

Sharon Nishi, Managing Director of General Motors Egypt stated “Cadillac has an illustrious history in Egypt, especially hailing from the time of the golden age of the Egyptian Cinema when Cadillac was the ultimate definition of luxury. We are thrilled to announce the return of Cadillac to Egypt with its all-new all-electric lineup from 2023. Egypt is one of the most important markets for General Motors Africa and Middle East. Bringing our luxury brand, Cadillac, as an all-electric brand in its 120th year is a milestone for us, and we cannot wait to start our journey with Egyptian luxury customers”.

“We are committed to deliver on Cadillac’s first-class and sophisticated customer experience to the Egyptian market. Al Mansour Automotive Company has been a market leader since inception and continues to bring innovative products, services, and technologies for the discerning Egyptian consumers.” Stated Mr. Ankush Arora, CEO of Al Mansour Automotive.

Cadillac is defining the future of luxury transportation through a series of exciting new electric vehicles, including the 2023 LYRIQ which sold out in the United States within two hours of its launch to customers earlier this year.

Cadillac is a true icon of luxury automotive with a 120-year heritage – and its all-electric future will continue to position the brand at the leading edge of technological advancement and luxury for customers.

GM’s advanced and fully flexible Ultium battery platform underpins the LYRIQ and Cadillac’s future electric portfolio, offering performance and driving range exceeding many petrol-powered vehicles.

Cadillac LYRIQ will be available with premier technologies and stirring performance capabilities enabled by the vehicle’s dedicated electric architecture. A 12-module, 102 kilowatt-hour battery pack and an all-wheel-drive Ultium Platform deliver a Cadillac estimated 500 horsepower and 610 Nm of torque and a range of approximately 500 km with a full charge¹. LYRIQ also offers high-speed DC fast charging enabling customers to add an estimated 125 km of range in about 10 minutes2 of charging time and 265 km of range in about 30 minutes3 of charging time.

The interior is clean and simple with a focus on secondary and tertiary design elements, including intricate laser etched patterns through wood over metal décor, which has never been done before. The large, curved LED screen is the centerpiece, alongside the distinctive black crystal grille, and all the components are incorporated artfully, blurring the lines of separation among technology, lighting and décor.

The bold plans to announce the return of Cadillac to Egypt were revealed at a press conference in The Nile-Ritz Carlton in Cairo on November 10th, 2022.