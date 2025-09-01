Award-winning UAE-based facilities management service provider Emrill has successfully launched its next-generation customer engagement platform, powered by Genesys Cloud CX, in partnership with implementation specialist CS Infocomm. The new platform is now live following a four-month transformation programme to migrate Emrill’s legacy contact centre to a modern, AI-enabled cloud-based solution.

The move to Genesys was driven by Emrill’s vision to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. The new platform introduces advanced capabilities, including omnichannel integration, live call monitoring, screen recording and real-time analytics, providing teams with tools to support more seamless and personalised customer service across the organisation.

The platform redefines customer engagement by replacing fragmented and manual processes with a unified omnichannel system that integrates voice, email, web chat, social media and WhatsApp into a single agent desktop. Through capabilities including intelligent routing, Interactive Voice Response setup, auto-dialer, live monitoring, performance dashboards and detailed reporting, the platform enables agents to deliver tailored customer experiences while providing real-time operational visibility.

By centralising interactions and customer history in one system, the Genesys Cloud CX platform eliminates the need for agents to switch between multiple screens, reducing handling times and improving first-contact resolution rates. Within weeks of go-live, Emrill and mplus, Emrill’s home and property maintenance services division, have reported measurable improvements, including customer satisfaction (CSAT) response rates consistently ranging between 70 and 80 per cent and a reduction in escalations. Agents have also reported high adoption rates, citing the platform’s intuitive interface and enhanced functionality as key drivers of operational confidence.

Currently managing more than 4,000 customer interactions daily across voice, email, social media, web chat and WhatsApp, the platform enables Emrill to provide consistent and efficient support to customers across the UAE. Post-launch, Genesys and CS Infocomm have continued to provide support and align on the future roadmap to ensure the platform evolves in line with Emrill’s long-term objectives.

Stuart Harrison, Emrill’s CEO, said: “The successful launch of our omnichannel contact centre marks another significant milestone in Emrill’s digital transformation journey. Partnering with Genesys has allowed us to implement a platform that unifies every customer touchpoint, giving our teams the tools and insights they need to deliver exceptional service efficiently and consistently. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, ensuring we remain ahead of evolving customer expectations.”

Hussain Saifuddin, Head of ICT at Emrill, highlighted the strategic importance of the project: “This project is a cornerstone in our vision to transform customer service through technology. By implementing Genesys Cloud CX, we have equipped our teams with advanced tools such as real-time analytics, intelligent routing and a unified agent desktop. These capabilities not only improve efficiency but also enable us to deliver more personalised and seamless experiences for our customers. The new contact centre platform is a core component of Emrill’s broader technology strategy, which focuses on leveraging automation, real-time analytics and AI to enhance service delivery, improve operational efficiency and strengthen customer relationships across all divisions.”

Karim Ismail, Enterprise Account Executive at Genesys added: “At Genesys, we believe great customer experiences are orchestrated with care and intention. Today, we are proud to celebrate Emrill’s go-live on Genesys Cloud, where every interaction can feel seamless, meaningful and human. This is just the beginning of our journey together and we look forward to exploring new ways with Emrill to create even more powerful experiences in the future with the help of Genesys AI.”

Rajesh Yadav, Global Technology Head and CTO at CS Infocomm concluded: “This launch is a perfect example of what happens when expertise, innovation and shared vision come together. As Emrill’s implementation partner, CS Infocomm is proud to work alongside Emrill and Genesys to truly power innovation together to deliver a next-generation cloud contact centre that transforms the customer experience. Together, we’re building a scalable, intelligent platform that will keep raising the bar for customer experience.”

Future phases of the project will see the introduction of AI-powered chatbots for WhatsApp, real-time performance dashboards and advanced routing with customer journey analytics, further enhancing scalability and service quality.

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 40 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.