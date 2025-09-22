Kaspersky has announced the release of an enhanced version of its Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security (CWS), delivering advanced protection for hybrid and multicloud environments. The update addresses the growing complexity of cloud infrastructures by expanding visibility, improving containers’ runtime defense and providing organizations with a more flexible and cost-efficient approach to securing workloads.

Security challenges constantly pose a threat to organizations’ cloud infrastructures. In a research paper titled ‘Alleviating cloud migration difficulties with robust hybrid-cloud and container security’, Kaspersky and ISG revealed that 60% of surveyed organizations consider monitoring and proactively preventing runtime misconfigurations of cloud assets one of their top five challenges concerning their existing cloud security solutions. Kaspersky now introduces new updates in its Cloud Workload Security offering to help organizations be one step ahead of cyberthreats.

Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security comprises two products: Kaspersky Container Security (KCS) and Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security (KHCS). The latest update to KCS introduces node OS vulnerability scanning and file threat protection, extending runtime protection across both nodes and orchestrators. Customers can now enrich network connection reputation data with their own vulnerability feeds alongside NIST’s (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and Kaspersky’s databases, ensuring tailored intelligence that reflects their unique threat landscape.

Operational transparency is improved with detailed logging of changes in RBAC (Role-Based Access Control) cluster objects, while incident response becomes more agile through support for WebHooks, allowing data to be shared with any compatible software - even without direct integration. Kaspersky KCS now also supports Microsoft Azure Registry and Google Cloud Platform Kubernetes & Registry, enabling organizations to safeguard workloads across a wider set of platforms.

In addition, the update expands security policies (Assurance, Runtime, Response) to deliver higher detection rates and greater flexibility, ensuring protection aligns with both business priorities and regulatory demands.

Alongside this release, Light Agent in Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security has also been enhanced. The solution now leverages Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows (12.10) and Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Linux (12.3) as light agents, boosting integration and security capabilities for hybrid environments.

The update is designed to tackle common customer challenges such as cloud security blind spots, rising infrastructure costs, regulatory compliance pressures and the limitations of traditional endpoint and open-source solutions in protecting multicloud workloads. By combining advanced automation with rich contextual intelligence, Kaspersky enables enterprises to maintain resilience while meeting business and compliance objectives.

"With the latest updates to Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security, we're continuing to push the boundaries of cloud security, providing our customers with the most comprehensive and robust protection available," comments Anton Rusakov-Rudenko, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Cloud & Network Security Product Line at Kaspersky. "Our goal is to empower businesses to take full advantage of the cloud's potential, without compromising on security. With these updates, we're helping our customers to stay one step ahead of emerging threats and maintain the highest levels of security and compliance in their cloud infrastructure."

To learn more about Kaspersky Cloud Workload Security, please follow the link.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices, specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com