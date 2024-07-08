Abu Dhabi, UAE – Stride Ventures, a premier global venture debt firm from India, has marked a significant milestone in its international strategy by announcing Maalexi as its first venture debt investment of USD 1 Million as part of a larger commitment in the GCC region. This move highlights Stride Ventures' commitment to drive innovation in emerging economies. The investment will accelerate Maalexi's growth plans and boost its operational capabilities to foster more efficient food and agri-produce procurement, and distribution across the region.

As a dynamic risk management platform, Maalexi helps small food and agri-businesses directly access cross-border trade. Founded in 2021 by Dr. Azam Pasha and Rohit Majhi, Maalexi is set to revolutionise the $3 trillion global cross-border food and agri-produce trading market. The company provides critical risk management tools including digital contracts, AI-enabled inspections, and blockchain-authenticated documentation, enabling SME agri-buyers to procure food supplies faster, cheaper, and safer from globally located SME agr-producers and exporters.

Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner at Stride Ventures, commented on the collaboration, stating, "Maalexi's deployment of cutting-edge technologies places it at the forefront of enhancing regional food security and connecting rural markets with the global economy. This investment embodies Stride Ventures' commitment to global expansion by supporting companies that use technology to improve traditional industries. Our strategy is not only forward-thinking but also designed to foster innovation and cultivate synergies across borders."

Dr. Azam Pasha, co-founder and CEO of Maalexi, voiced team Maalexi’s excitement about the partnership, mentioning, "This debt capital raise from Stride Ventures will significantly enhance our ability to acquire new users and scale our operations, further solidifying our position as a leading digital risk management platform for small and medium enterprises ('SME') engaged in cross-border trade. We will use these funds to deploy cutting-edge technology solutions that streamline the movement of goods through our local and international warehouses and carriers, effectively mitigating key risks in international trade. Furthermore, this capital infusion will serve as a strategic lever, helping us acquire additional debt capital to expand our operations, and bolster food security across the UAE and the broader GCC region."

This strategic investment not only strengthens Stride Ventures’ commitment to Hub71, Mubadala’s tech ecosystem, but also underscores Stride Ventures' role as a global investor with strategic focus on supporting high-growth companies in emerging markets.

About Stride Ventures:

Stride Ventures is a venture debt fund supporting innovative startups and businesses in their growth journey. As a sector-agnostic firm, it supports high-growth startups across diverse industries including Consumer Internet, FinTech, SaaS, and B2B platforms. Stride Ventures has a portfolio of 140+ startups through its multiple funds and is fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.