Sharjah: The Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the PublisHer organization to strengthen its growing network of women publishers and expand its impact in advancing positive change within the global publishing community. The agreement supports the vision and goals of this inspiring international initiative, founded by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, to empower women and promote diversity and gender equality across this vital global sector.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to amplify the voice of women in the UAE’s publishing and creative industries, enhance their presence regionally and internationally, open new prospects for institutional cooperation across both platforms, create reciprocal opportunities for representation and participation, and support mentorship and development programmes for women in the sector. The partnership also includes activating joint initiatives across major local and international fairs and events.

Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder of the PublisHer initiative as well as Founder and Honorary President of the Emirates Publishers Association, commented on the collaboration:

“This partnership reflects a firm commitment by both parties to supporting the leading role of women in the publishing sector through practical and impactful initiatives. It represents a significant step forward in unifying efforts and expanding the circle of impact by providing broader platforms and opportunities for professional empowerment, and by building international networks of collaboration that help create a more balanced and open publishing landscape. It sends a clear message that supporting women in the creative industries is a strategic necessity for driving sustainable growth and meaningful change.”

She added: “Through this partnership, ambition and action come together to shape a global publishing ecosystem that is more equitable and innovative. Our combined efforts will serve as a collective force driving a future in which equal opportunities for women’s leadership in the sector are created and sustained.”

His Excellency Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association, said: “PublisHer is a powerful global platform reshaping the publishing industry by addressing the gender gap through a clear and transformative message. It is an influential community that embraces creative thinking to develop practical and implementable solutions that help reinforce equality and address disparities in publishing and the wider creative industries. At the EPA, we share with this pioneering initiative a mutual vision and a commitment to advancing the presence of more women in the publishing sector and supporting their contributions to cultural and social development worldwide.”

He noted that through this strategic partnership, the Association aims to contribute to the accelerated growth of the PublisHer community, translate its vision into tangible, impactful actions, and strengthen the initiative as it advances meaningful change within the global publishing landscape.

Through this partnership, PublisHer grants the Association a set of rights that enabling participation in the initiative’s events, including organising sessions within its programmes led by women publishers who are members of the Association.

In return, the Association commits to supporting PublisHer’s efforts by nominating female speakers for international engagement, granting the initiative access to its partner network, facilitating cooperation agreements, providing a dedicated space within its stand at local book fairs, and co-organising conferences during these events. The Association will also provide exclusive benefits for PublisHer members within its membership framework.

This partnership serves as a catalyst for joint efforts and shared expertise to further advance the transformative mission led by PublisHer at both regional and international levels. It paves the way for a publishing sector that promotes equality, empowers women, and is rich with opportunities for creativity and growth.