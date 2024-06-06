The agreement was structured in line with Saudi Vision 2030, the National Transformation Program, and the Kingdom's initiatives designed to localize pharmaceutical manufacturing and improve healthcare quality at competitive prices

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Avalon Pharma, one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced a strategic manufacturing agreement with Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company (DMSCO).

Under the newly signed agreement, the two companies will collaborate to manufacture a range of essential medications required by the local Saudi market, ensuring their sustainable availability while also preventing shortages, thereby ensuring the security of local pharmaceutical supply.

The companies have pledged to work together to provide high-quality medications at competitive prices, helping to alleviate the financial burden on citizens and making medications more accessible. Both companies will strive to improve customer services in terms of distribution, delivery, and providing necessary information about the medications, which will positively impact both customers and suppliers.

This collaboration reaffirms the ongoing support of both companies for the significant and rapid advancement of the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is expected to enhance efficiency and quality, marking a significant step towards a bright future.

Speaking about the agreement, Mohammed Maher Al-Ghannam, Managing Director and CEO of Avalon Pharma said: "This strategic partnership with DMSCO marks a pivotal moment in our journey to support the Kingdom's healthcare objectives. By localizing the production of essential medications, we are not only ensuring a sustainable supply but also contributing to the overall economic and social wellbeing of our nation. We are excited about the positive impact it will have on the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia."

The agreement reflects Avalon Pharma's continued commitment to investing in growth and contributing to enhancing national drug and health security, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program. The collaboration between Avalon Pharma and DMSCO supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious initiatives geared towards localizing the manufacturing of vital medications, thereby boosting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's ability to achieve national drug and health security. Avalon Pharma aims to enhance its growth through innovative marketing strategies, achieving continued milestones such as registering new production lines in its factory, achieving profitability, and launching Avalon Pharma’s fourth manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

Both companies expressed their optimism about the fruitful collaboration, emphasizing the importance of this step in supporting the healthcare sector in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia and achieving positive changes that enhance efficiency and quality in the healthcare system, in line with the ongoing health transformation taking place both locally and internationally.

About Avalon Pharma

Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company is a privately held, Saudi Arabian Pharmaceuticals company working towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through its commitment to local manufacturing, excellence and development of human resources. Avalon Pharma’s journey began 25 years ago in Riyadh, when a group of friends envisioned creating a consumer healthcare company that would make a significant impact in the industry. In keeping with their plans, the company was first established as the Middle East Factory for Chemical Products in 1998. It then evolved into (Avalon Pharma), with various sub-brands beneath it. They began by focusing on hospital products, such as ultrasound gels and K Jelly, and started producing these items locally. The first muscle pain relief cream branded as Avalon Muscle Pain Relief Cream was launched into the market.

As the team identified new opportunities in the market, they expanded their offerings by adding products like Salinose (nasal spray) and Avalon Hand Cream. In 2002, the company established MEDICO and commenced distribution operations. Recognizing the growing demand for cosmetic products, they ventured into the realm of semi-solids, an area with less complexity. In 2003, Avalon Pharma obtained a Ministry of Health License to manufacture healthcare herbal products. The company started exporting to select GCC countries in 2004. In 2006, Avalon Pharma was renamed as the Middle East Pharmaceutical Industries Company Ltd and a Ministry of Health License to manufacture medicines was subsequently obtained. By 2006, Avalon Pharma had begun producing semi-solid pharmaceutical products, marking a significant milestone in the company's development.

Today, Avalon Pharma has achieved significant milestones; it specializes in manufacturing prescription medications, general health products, and personal care items. It is a market leader in various other product categories and is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia among other accomplishments.

Throughout its 25-year journey, Avalon Pharma has continued to grow, adapt, and innovate, always looking for new opportunities and ways to better serve their customers. As they move forward, they remain committed to upholding their values and maintaining a strong focus on quality, innovation, and local talent development.

