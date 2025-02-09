Total investments reaching 14.5 billion EGP, with a new project soon to be launched in West Cairo, continuing its pioneering journey towards new horizons in Egypt’s urban landscape.

"KUKŪN" awarded "Outstanding Real Estate of the year" for its latest architectural innovation “KŪN House”.

Launching "Amber," the latest phase of the coastal project il Bayou, following the successful sale of the first three phases, reinforcing a new vision that aligns with the nation’s focus on boosting tourism development.

Cairo: TLD – The Land Developers, one of Egypt's leading real estate developers, continues to expand its footprint in the real estate market. With a remarkable rise in its number of branches and a string of unique projects. TLD’s investment now totals an impressive 14.5 billion Egyptian pounds. This remarkable growth reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to meeting its clients' aspirations, offering extraordinary projects that radiate life, beauty, and a legacy of excellence in real estate development.

As part of its strategic expansion, TLD has inaugurated its latest branch in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate, to serve clients of its iconic coastal, "il Bayou" project, located at the heart of Sahl Hasheesh city on a sprawling 125,000 m². With investments exceeding 2 billion EGP, the project stands as a beacon of uniqueness with its distinctive design and lifestyle that harmoniously blends luxury and serenity, surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Red Sea. The project is divided into five distinct phases, carefully designed to feature expansive green spaces and picturesque lakes, enhancing the area's charm.

Following the rapid sell-out of the first three phases of il Bayou, TLD has launched the new Phase "Amber", offering a fresh perspective on living in a mesmerizing tourist environment. The project’s breathtaking setting along the Red Sea beaches aligns with TLD’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience while supporting Egypt’s vision for tourism development and urban growth, particularly in prime coastal destinations.

Meanwhile, in Cairo, TLD has expanded its presence with a new branch in New Cairo at the heart of the commercial district “Waterway 2”, further solidifying its market presence. This location offers an interactive experience of the company’s projects, reflecting TLD’s unique philosophy and its continued drive to provide high-quality services in an environment that matches its distinguished clientele.

Commenting on these significant efforts, Omar El-Tayebi, CEO of TLD – The Land Developers, stated: "At TLD, expanding into new branches is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our clients. With the opening of our Hurghada branch, we have firmly positioned ourselves as key players in the ongoing urban renaissance of the Red Sea region, supporting the nation’s efforts in tourism development. Every project we undertake is a reflection of our vision for the future, developing sustainable communities that meet our clients’ expectations. Our projects are more than just residential spaces, they offer a comprehensive life experience that seamlessly blends luxury with comfort."

He added, "Soon, we will expand further into West Cairo with a distinctive project, further solidifying our strategic growth across multiple regions, ensuring that we precisely meet all client needs. At TLD, we will continue to expand across the Egyptian market with passion and dedication, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards of quality, in alignment with Egypt’s vision for sustainable development”.

In line with its expansion plans, TLD unveiled its new project “KUKŪN” in Mostakbal City, East Cairo. Spanning 20 acres with an investment of 3 billion EGP, KUKŪN introduces 217 residential units, including villas, townhouses, and twin houses, complemented by a comprehensive range of amenities. Designed with modern families in mind, the project prioritizes space and privacy, with only 16% of the total area designated for buildings, ensuring a peaceful and comfortable lifestyle.

At the beginning of 2025, KUKŪN was awarded the “Outstanding Real Estate of the year " for its architectural innovations, notably through the introduction of “KŪN House” units. These homes blend luxury and sustainability, offering a truly unique living experience with four levels and five master rooms, with a private rooftop with stunning views. This achievement underscores TLD's commitment to providing groundbreaking designs that redefine contemporary living while embracing sustainability, making “KŪN House” a distinctive milestone in the company’s journey.

In the heart of the New Administrative Capital, TLD continues to progress with its flagship project Armonia. Spanning 42 acres, Armonia offers 1,750 premium residential units designed for luxury and privacy in one of Egypt’s fastest-growing investment hubs. Featuring independent buildings that ensure total privacy, the project embodies TLD’s vision of creating integrated, sustainable communities. With the successful delivery of the first phase, the company is preparing for further handovers, reinforcing its leadership in Egypt’s real estate market and its commitment to timely project execution.