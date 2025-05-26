Ajman: As part of its ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation and enhance the efficiency of government operations, the Department of Finance in Ajman has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Ajman Bank. This collaboration aims to strengthen digital financial integration, reduce bureaucracy, and improve the effectiveness of financial operations while delivering high-quality financial services.

This agreement comes within the department’s efforts aimed at simplifying procedures and achieving the highest levels of accuracy in implementing operations, by relying on the digital payments system, reducing human intervention, and enhancing security and reliability. It also aims to enable government entities to rely fully on electronic transactions, which contributes to reducing human errors and raising the efficiency of resource use, as well as enhancing integration between government and banking financial systems, leading to facilitating financial control operations.

In this context, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said: "The signing of this agreement represents an important step towards supporting the digital infrastructure of the government financial sector, and reflects the department’s commitment to adopting the best technical practices to enhance operational efficiency, speed up procedures, and improve the quality of financial services. He also pointed out that the agreement will contribute to expanding the scope of integration with various government entities, thus enhancing the sustainability of financial resources.

He added that this agreement represents a qualitative shift in the mechanisms of financial dealing between the government and the banking sector, as it provides an integrated digital platform for implementing bank transfers and settlements accurately and reliably. He stressed: "We will continue to work to expand the scope of automation in various areas of financial work in support of the Ajman government’s trends in digital leadership."

For his part, Mr. Mustafa Al-Khalafawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said: "We are proud of our partnership with the Department of Finance in Ajman and the firm confidence in Ajman Bank’s capabilities in digital transformation and automation. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to modernising financial operations and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in the digital government journey. The agreement to automate bank transfer and financial settlement procedures represents a pivotal step towards developing operational efficiency, accuracy, and transparency at the level of government entities. This partnership is perfectly aligned with Ajman Vision 2030, and we continue our efforts in supporting initiatives that strengthen the UAE's financial infrastructure and contribute to sustainable, technology-driven growth.

Through this partnership, the Department of Finance in Ajman seeks to solidify the emirate’s position as a leading centre in applying the best digital practices in public money management, and to support national trends towards building a smart government and a sustainable digital economy.