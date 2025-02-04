Dubai, UAE – StickyGinger spearheaded the communication strategy for Sonos’ first-ever debut activation at Sole DXB 2024. For Sonos’ Sole DXB appearance, StickyGinger built the consumer-first campaign through media outreach, influencer partnerships, product seeding, and real-time social engagement, redefining how global brands should and can engage with local audiences.

This milestone activation was a game-changer. With Sonos stepping into the Sole DXB scene for the first time, StickyGinger delivered a multi-faceted campaign designed to shift the needle, drive cultural relevance, raise awareness around Sonos’ offerings, and amplify the brand’s creative and sonic DNA.

Digitally featured media articles ahead of Sole DXB built anticipation around Sonos’ presence at the festival, celebrated the brand’s first-ever over-ear headphones, Sonos Ace, and announced the launch of three new colours for Roam 2, Sonos’ Ultra-Portable Smart Speaker.

The Sonos House of Sound was a vibrant hub where visitors could engage with sound in an interactive and meaningful way. A key highlight was BeatLab, an innovative station where guests could craft and record their own beats, overlay vocals, and experience their personalised tracks using the Sonos Ace headphones. This immersive experience highlighted Sonos’ commitment to bringing people closer to great sound.

StickyGinger also led a streetstyle photoshoot at Sole DXB, powered by a selection of content creators, including Lana Albeik, DJ Shef, and Basil Alhadi, to generate culturally relevant content that extended the campaign’s impact beyond the festival. The streetstyle content was not only featured on social media but also showcased online, ensuring extended digital visibility. Throughout the festival, live social media coverage encouraged attendees to visit the Sonos activation, maximising on-site engagement.

"Delivering this culturally driven project for a global brand such as Sonos was an exciting opportunity for us at StickyGinger," said Heba Hemdan, Head of PR at StickyGinger. "We, as an agency, create great work that matters, and Sole DXB was the perfect platform to showcase Sonos in a way that aligns with regional culture and creativity. By leading influencer collaborations, crafting compelling content, and designing engaging activations, we brought the Sonos experience to life in a way that truly connected with the audience and left a meaningful impact."

To elevate the campaign’s impact, StickyGinger collaborated with Hypebeast Arabia to craft a seamless storytelling journey across digital and social platforms, building anticipation before, during, and after Sole DXB. Through this collaboration, audiences were taken on an exciting journey that captured the energy of Sonos’ debut at the festival.

The campaign drove a staggering 11 million+ reach across digital and social channels, establishing Sonos not just as a brand but as a cultural force in the Middle East.

For Sonos, this activation was more than a first; it was a statement.

Shifting the needle. Driving the culture. Amplifying the sound.

About StickyGinger

We help the world’s most iconic brands create meaningful impact through ideas that spread fast and far. We bring together innovative, creative thinking, PR, social media, digital, creative and integrated expertise to help brands spread their story.

PRL Contact

Heba Hemdan

heba@wearestickyginger.com

+971 50 163 5406