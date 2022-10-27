Dubai, UAE – Barakat, the UAE’s leading produce brand, has launched its bio-degradable packaging across its entire product range, taking a big step into the world of sustainability.

Although recycling has recently become a more familiar aspect of our daily lives, the problem still lies in the fact that fewer than 10% of the world’s plastic is actually recycled. This means that the remaining 90% takes approximately 600 years to break down, and still leaves toxic waste (such as microplastics) behind, harming the environment and everything in it. Due to their widespread presence in the oceans, plastics pose risks to living creatures across many ecosystems when consumed.

Barakat’s new packaging contains an organic compound that degrades 90% faster in landfills than regular plastic and biodegrades 30% in just the first year, leaving behind nutrient-rich soil instead of microplastic waste.

Mr. Rashid Mohamed Alabbar, Board Member at Barakat said: “Taking care of our community has always been at the heart of everything we create – that means taking care of our environment to ensure a better life for us, and the generations to come.

“Barakat’s new packaging is the result of our hard work and research and is our innovative solution that fits the UAE’s current sustainable initiatives and landfill situations.

“We understand that our consumers care about the planet – we hope this packaging helps them make a difference every time they choose Barakat.”

Dating back to 1976, trading in fresh fruit and vegetables, Barakat is now the country’s most trusted supplier of fresh produce, catering to premium hospitality, supermarket chains, airlines and top establishments. Meaning ‘prosperity’ in Arabic, that is what the brand hopes to bring to the community it cares about, with fresh juices, high-quality fruits and vegetables – and now with 99.9% biodegradable packaging Barakat is ensuring it’s also giving back to the environment.

About Barakat:

Established in 1976, Barakat is a leading producer and supplier of a diverse range of fresh produce as well as manufactured fresh food and beverages to premium hotels, cafés and restaurants, retailers, and major catering companies in the UAE. With two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, 350 refrigerated vehicles, multiple distribution centres across the UAE and 1500+ passionate employees, Barakat has decades of experience in sustaining the vibrant international and local sourcing and distribution network for high quality fresh produce from the best farms within the UAE and across the world.

Barakat’s products are available across all the leading hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores as well as online at the brand’s own fresh eCommerce platform, the Barakat app. The brand also has a retail footprint in key locations across the UAE.

Learn more by visiting: https://barakatgroup.ae and following Barakat on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.