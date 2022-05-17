Dubai, UAE: Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers, has awarded Tales & Heads, the UAE-headquartered marketing and communications agency, its Middle East communications brief following a competitive pitch.

Tales & Heads, which specialises in strategic consultancy and creative storytelling, will manage corporate communications for Stellantis Middle East in addition to consumer and stakeholder communication campaigns for its iconic automotive brands – Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Ram.

The brief will support the automaker as it builds on its successful global product and technology offensive set out in the company’s Dare Forward 2030 Strategy, launched in March 2022. Over the next 12 months, Stellantis Middle East will also continue its network expansion and invest in community-rooted activations and launches across regional markets.

Reham El Didi, Head of Corporate Communications Middle East at Stellantis, said: “One year one from Stellantis’ inception following the merger Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the PSA Group, our focus is on continuing to establish our corporate brand while celebrating our collective 300-year automotive heritage.

“Not only are we launching fresh products and supporting our beloved models like Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392, Dodge Charger, Peugeot 3008, Ram TRX and Abarth 595, we’re also building our low emission and electric vehicle momentum. Stellantis is making investments of more than €30 billion by 2025 in electrification and software strategies - fueling our ambition to become a sustainable mobility tech company and the leading player in premium customer experience. Achieving this ambition relies on working with partners who share our belief in leveraging brand storytelling and building on our community heritage, which is why we chose Tales & Heads.”

Margaret Flanagan, Co-Founder at Tales & Heads, said: “When we set up Tales & Heads just over a year ago, we made a commitment to work with progressive and forward-thinking brands and businesses. Stellantis not only has a stellar portfolio of some of the world’s most loved and legendary automotive marques but is also committed to investing in sustainable technologies and making a positive impact wherever it operates. We look forward to working together with Stellantis to create integrated campaigns that are driven by insight; connecting with audiences across the region in ways that are culturally relevant, human and memorable.”

-Ends-

For more information contact:

Zeina Haddad / Aya Al Khatib at Tales & Heads

Email: Stellantis@talesandheads.com

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which we operate. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

About Tales & Heads

Tales & Heads is an independent agency focused on strategic consultancy and creative storytelling. It was co-founded by Margaret Flanagan and Lisa King in 2021 who, after a combined 40 years in big agencies, decided to do things differently. Tales & Heads balances trusted counsel and insight with engaging and effective content to craft campaigns that work across channels, create emotional impact and bring brands closer to their audiences. Clients always have access to senior expertise, and budgets are spent on creative talent, original ideas and shareable content.

www.talesandheads.com