Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Stellantis, one of the world’s leading automakers, is expanding its offering with partners in the Middle East by reintroducing Citroën exclusively in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through an extended partnership with Almajdouie Motors Company.

Citroën’s much-awaited re-entry to Saudi Arabia was marked with an official signing ceremony between Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer at Stellantis Middle East & Africa and Yousef bin Ali Almajdouie, Chairman of Almajdouie Motors at the Stellantis Middle East and Africa Headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco.

Almajdouie Motors Company will begin sales of Citroën vehicles in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2023 across the Kingdom. Citroën models that will be available include Citroën C3 Aircross, Citroën C4, Citroën C5 Aircross, and Citroën Jumpy. In parallel to these models, the New Citroën C4 X will also be offered as an only Electric Vehicle (EV) variant, aligned with Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 Strategy and recently announced Middle East and Africa targets of a 100% electric product portfolio by 2025.

Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer at Stellantis Middle East & Africa, commented: “Today we are expanding our offering in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia with one of the leading regional companies in the automotive industry, Almajdouie Motors Company. I have the confidence that through this collaboration with our trusted partner the Citroën brand will thrive across the entire Kingdom providing our customers high standards of vehicles, service and customer care.”

Yousef bin Ali Almajdouie, Chairman of Almajdouie Motors said: "We are very proud to build our trust with leading international brands and expand our Stellantis partnership by reintroducing Citroen to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We at Almajdouie Motors Company are confident that the Citroen brand will thrive Kingdom-wide with its impressive performance experience as well as its already reputable position in the country. We will also continue to achieve qualitative successes in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030, which aims to enhance the quality of life, reduce carbon emissions, and encourage the use of environmentally friendly vehicles. Indeed, we are committed to supporting future Citroen customers and will apply all our capabilities and energies to provide them with top-level standards of service and care."

Citroën has been at the forefront of automotive comfort since its founding in 1919 and caters to all, with the constant priority of providing customers a balance between modern amenities and well-being in their automotive life. Citroën also has its finger on the pulse, developing useful and smart technological solutions to ensure customers have a smooth, pleasant, and fully connected driving experience.

Citroën has continued to embrace the spirit of simplicity for over 95 years, making it the most collected car brand in the world.

Citroën models will be available at Almajdouie Motors showrooms located in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam.

-Ends-

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

The Citroën brand

At the heart of the automotive market, Citroën has been a popular brand in the noble sense of the word since 1919, its main source of inspiration being people and their lifestyles. This spirit is underlined by its “Inspired by You” signature and embodied by cars boasting unique styling and benchmark comfort. Citroën also stands out among mainstream carmakers by bringing its customers a singular experience, for example with Citroën Advisor and “La Maison Citroën”. In 2019, the Brand sold 1 million vehicles in more than 90 countries.

About Almajdouie Motors Company

Almajdouie Motors Company was founded by Shaik Ali Ibrahim Almajdouie in 1985 as a subsidiary of Almajdouie Group. Since its inception, Almajdouie Motors has been serving its customers professionally in a highly competitive automotive market. It is considered to be one of the leading companies in the automotive industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Almajdouie Motors Company represents many reputable automotive manufactures. Additionally, it strives to tap new markets and look out for new opportunities with an extensive range of automotive products and services. Through its advanced dealerships and excellent locations, the company covers a vast network and is providing attractive sales, spare parts, and workshop centers that are equipped by a highly qualified professional team and advanced equipment’s. The mission of Almajdouie Motors is to accelerate customer satisfaction levels by offering the highest quality of products and services. Moreover, its vision is to provide the best customer experience through diversified business units, which are guided by the core values of Almajdouie Group; care, accountability, transparency, commitment, and harmony.

Press Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Tales & Heads

Mazeen Al Khatib / Aya Al Khatib

Stellantis@talesandheads.com