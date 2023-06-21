The Eurorepar outlet, based in Sharjah, boasts best in global automotive products – including spare parts, accessories, tyres, oils, consumables and more

Eurorepar renowned for Quality, Performance & Price

Stellantis Parts and Services is committed to providing exceptional service and a 360-degree multi-brand one-stop-shop solution for customers

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Leading global automaker Stellantis and Swaidan Trading Co. LLC, part of Al Naboodah Group, have joined forces to inaugurate the Middle East’s Eurorepar outlet in the UAE, bringing customers best in-class vehicle parts and maintenance supplies.

The Eurorepar outlet was officially inaugurated in Sharjah in the presence of Davide Mele, Global Chief Parts & Services Officer, Stellantis; Raoui Beji, Vice President – Parts & Services Middle East & Africa – Stellantis; and Ajit Kumar, Chief Operating Officer – Commercial, Al Naboodah; along with other senior members from both companies.

Present in more than 100 countries, Eurorepar is the multi-brand range of automobile products - including spare parts, accessories, tyres, oils, consumables, and more - from Stellantis Group. With more than 20,000 product references, Eurorepar provides one of the most extensive ranges on the market, combining quality, affordability and performance, and is perfectly suited to the needs of all repair agents. All parts are covered by a two-year warranty to offer peace of mind to operations managers who prioritize performance and reliability in their day-to-day business.

Davide Mele, Global Chief Parts & Services Officer – Stellantis, said: “Today marks another successful milestone for us at Stellantis and our partner Swaidan Trading. This inauguration is a testament of our commitment to our customers in the UAE and beyond. In addition, this action marks a significant step in our journey to provide best in-class services for our customers in order to become one of the most progressive, innovative – and above all trusted – aftermarket leaders in our industry.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ajit Kumar, Chief Operating Officer: Commercial, Transport and Electrical of Swaidan Trading Co., said: “We are proud to launch this branch of Eurorepar multi-brand parts store from Stellantis in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Being the official dealer for Peugeot in Dubai and the N.E, the launch of Eurorepar consolidates and strengthens the services we can provide to our customers here in the UAE. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

The UAE currently houses three Eurorepar outlets situated in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dubai.

The Sharjah branch is located at Shop # C 24, adjacent to Gift Mart Trading in Industrial Area 4, Sharjah. It operates from 8:00 am through 7:30 pm from Monday - Friday and from 8:00 am through 6:00 pm on Saturdays.

The Dubai branch is situated in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area 2, Dubai, and operates from 8:00 am through 7:00 pm from Monday -Friday, and from 8:00 am through 4:00 pm on Saturdays.

Lastly, the Ras Al Khaimah branch is situated in Al Rams and operates from 8:00 am through 7:00 pm from Monday - Friday, and from 8:00 am through 1:00 pm on Saturdays.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Eurorepar

“Present in over 100 countries, Eurorepar is the multi-brand range of automobile products (spare parts, accessories, tyres, oils, consumables, etc.) from the Stellantis Group intended for servicing and repairing vehicles. With more than 20,000 product references, Eurorepar provides one of the most extensive ranges on the market, combining quality, affordability and performance. It is perfectly suited to the needs of all repair agents.”

