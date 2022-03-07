Facility to boast innovative new concepts for the first time in a showroom in KSA

Riyadh, KSA: Stellantis Middle East has launched an innovative new mega-facility for sales, servicing and spare parts (3S) housing seven major automobile brands underpinning high levels of convenience and a top-quality brand experience, in partnership with Petromin, a leading automotive services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Spanning 12,000m2, the state-of-the-art new facility in the Khurais Road automotive district will feature a dedicated 3S facility for Jeep brand including the unique Jeep Lounge concept combining social, F&B and showroom space as part of a community-driven approach to automotive retail. The complex will also include a multi-brand 3S space for Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Fiat and Abarth, along with a standalone Alfa Romeo dealership boasting a premium showroom space in line with the luxury Italian brand.

The launch of the facility marks the latest development in the partnership between Stellantis and Petromin which will greatly increase the footprint of Stellantis brands throughout KSA, including the launch of the Abarth brand in KSA for the first time.

Speaking at the launch, Markus Leithe, Group Managing Director for Stellantis Middle East, said: “At Stellantis, we are dedicated to elevating our brand portfolio in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by establishing a world-class retail network featuring ‘industry first’ innovations through our ongoing partnership with Petromin. As Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh represents a key stage of these growth plans in the Kingdom, and the launch of these new facilities will provide the foundation for the introduction of an exceptional product offering from Stellantis in 2022.”

The launch of the new facility was achieved in a record time of just 60 days, following an extensive search to secure the location in Riyadh’s premier automotive district of Khurais Road, where space is in very high demand.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO of Petromin, added: “We are extremely proud to be working alongside a global automotive leader such as Stellantis to supply and service their vehicles in Saudi Arabia. With almost five decades of experience in automotive services in the Kingdom, Petromin is well-placed to support Stellantis’ ambitious growth plans, which was demonstrated by our delivery of this mega facility in just two months and will be further proven by our completion of a further six showrooms in the coming weeks.”

As part of its accelerated plan to expand the footprint of Stellantis brands in Saudi Arabia, Petromin is poised to launch the six additional facilities in Madinah, Makkah, Jubail, Riyadh’s King Abdulaziz Road, Abha and Dammam.

-Ends-

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com

About Petromin Corporation

Petromin is a leading lubricants and automotive services company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia operating four lines of business: oil lubricants, car servicing (Petromin Express), fuel retailing and automotive dealerships. With more than 5,000 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa and Asia. It is a part of the Al-Dabbagh Group, a Saudi conglomerate of 62 companies, with over 15,000 employees and projects in 60 countries. It is the largest lubricant manufacturer and distributor in KSA, as well as the largest automotive service network, with around 700 touchpoints across the country

