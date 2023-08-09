Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Stella Stays, the pioneering proptech startup acclaimed for their groundbreaking approach to flexible rental and modern living, has unveiled its latest venture into the esteemed Al Barari district of Dubai with two remarkable bespoke properties.

Bringing fresh, inclusive design to the forefront, Stella Stays introduces an exclusive look at their 90 residential units, each exuding an aura of sophistication while personifying the brand's "Show Up and Start Living" ethos. These ultramodern residences, lavishly appointed with contemporary amenities, are set to redefine the tenets of comfort, style, and convenience.

Enveloped in Al Barari's verdant expanse, Stella Stays has masterfully integrated their residences with an eclectic array of recreational and lifestyle facilities, such as co-working spaces, top-notch gyms, kids’ playground, pools, restaurants, and retails, offering the ideal blend of urban and natural living. These meticulously designed apartments are poised to captivate discerning residents with their effortless fusion of contemporary elegance and functionality, striking a balance between professional and personal life that lends itself beautifully to both business-focused individuals and families alike.

From their cleverly designed open-plan living spaces that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor life, to their awe-inspiring floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views while bathing the interior in a soft cascade of natural light, these units create a serene haven that nurtures creativity and tranquility.

Reflecting a design ethos of minimalism and sophistication, the tasteful selection of ergonomic furniture and the innovative use of space inspire effortless living, enhancing productivity while keeping clutter at bay. A delicate palette of soothing whites, tranquil greys, and earthy tones are the backdrop to each living space, invoking a sense of calm, while the bedrooms, with their bespoke shades of tranquil blues and greens, provide a peaceful sanctuary for residents to refresh and reinvigorate.

"Meticulously curated living and socialising experiences are at the heart of Stella Stays, as we strive to redefine the essence of rental living and pioneer new standards of luxury," stated Mohannad Zikra, CEO & Co-Founder at Stella Stays. "The Al Barari residences represent a crucial milestone in our journey, embodying our unique 'Show Up and Start Living' philosophy in one of Dubai's most illustrious neighbourhoods. By creating an idyllic synthesis of comfort, convenience, and the intrinsic beauty of nature, we are dedicated to offering our residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience."

About Stella Stays

Stella Stays is a prop-tech start-up with a mission to reinvent rental globally and a vision to create the future of living, where people can show up in a city and instantly start their lives, work, adventures and cultural experiences with like-minded people.

The company is reimagining the global rental and living experience through their portfolio of tech-enabled branded residences that offer residents & guests a community-driven lifestyle, modern amenities such as co-working spaces, and the flexibility to live, work, travel anywhere.

Established in 2019, Stella Stays is present and growing rapidly in major cities across the Middle East, Europe and North America. The company’s proprietary technology empowers unmatched efficiency across real estate supply growth, interior design, pricing, economics, bookings, guest service, and property management.

Stella Stays is the winner of:

2023 Entrepreneur.com E-Business Awards for “The Most Innovative E-Solution of The Year”

2023 Gulf Business Awards for “Proptech company of the year”

2021 Stevie Awards for the “Most innovative tech start-up of the year” and “Innovative achievement in sales” for its technology and revenue generation strategy respectively.

Visit the company website at www.stellastays.com

