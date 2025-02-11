UAE – Saudi Arabia's leading digital enabler, stc, is introducing AI-powered agentic solutions to the KSA market through a partnership with Shaffra, a leading deep-tech AI company and a participant in stc InspireU Advanced accelerator program. Through this collaboration, announced at LEAP 2025, local enterprises will be able to reduce operational costs, enhance efficiency, and streamline complex workflows across key industries in the Kingdom through AI-driven workforce automation.

As part of this partnership, a Vice President of Digital Solutions of stc, Saud Alsheraihi, stated that “stc AI Employee will also provide a demonstration of how agentic AI helps businesses tailor their AI workforce to meet their unique needs by making sure that AI employees are fully aligned with corporate culture, industry-specific expertise, and operational workflows of our enterprise customers.”

Alharith Alatawi, CEO of Shaffra, emphasized Shaffra’s unique AI capabilities, stating: “Shaffra’s AI Workforce solutions provide businesses with a fully integrated AI ecosystem—from LLM hosting and structured AI knowledge management to AI Employees that seamlessly automate workflows, optimize decision-making, and integrate across corporate systems. Our technology enables enterprises to deploy AI Employees that not only assist but enhance operations, improving efficiency at every level.”

Through this collaboration, AI Employees will be integrated into Saudi businesses, automating complex workflows, improving decision-making, and ensuring seamless interactions across internal systems and customer touchpoints. With this partnership, Saudi enterprises can expect a transformative shift in AI adoption—redefining workforce efficiency, scaling operations effortlessly, and positioning the Kingdom at the forefront of AI-driven business innovation.