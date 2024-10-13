Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Stc tv, a digital entertainment platform in Saudi Arabia, has won “Best Voice of the Customer” at the 2024 Customer Experience (CX) & Loyalty Summit & Awards. Held in Riyadh from 24 to 25 September, this prestigious accolade recognizes stc’s dedication to enhancing entertainment platforms through innovative customer feedback platforms.

The Customer Experience (CX) & Loyalty Summit, now in its third year, gathered global leaders across industries in Saudi Arabia to showcase new and innovative ways companies are using technology to manage customer interactions. Industry leaders from 14 sectors gathered to share insights and explore the latest trends across CX, EX, Loyalty, Customer Service, and Digital Transformation, among others.

Saudi Arabia’s Customer Experience market continues to experience remarkable growth, with a projected value of SAR 50 billion by 2025. In this growing market, stc tv’s CX strategies have been recognized for its intuitive design and enhanced personalization features.

As the region’s leading digital transformation expert, stc Group products, in tv and across its ecosystem of solutions, has integrated AI-powered tools to enhance world-class connectivity. On stc tv, an AI-powered feedback analysis tool has resulted in an 86% customer satisfaction score in 2024.

Markus Golder, the Managing Director at Intigral, commented: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which highlights our dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences through our platform. This success stems from stc tv’s dedication to listening to our customers and shaping our action plans around their feedback. Our Voice of the Customer strategy emphasizes cultivating a customer-centric culture and employs diverse data collection methods to integrate insights into customer preferences. We will continue to enhance the feedback cycle through innovation to deliver unparalleled tv and entertainment experiences.”

As a leader in digital transformation, stc Group invests in next-generation technology across its 13 subsidiaries offering customers, businesses, and communities world-class solutions within a full suite ecosystem of state-of-the-art technologies. Across stc Group products and services, including stc tv, the experience of users will always be a priority, as it is fundamental to the growth of the technology industry and digital transformation.

About stc tv:

Stc tv is an industry-leading streaming service that aggregates and curates top regional and global content available for MENA audiences. With a flurry of OTT platforms available in the market, it's becoming increasingly difficult for consumers to navigate, discover, and engage with the content they like.

Stc tv solves that pain point through its world-class streaming platform, customer-centric digital experience, and rich content that is handpicked from top partners, including Shahid, STARZPLAY, discovery+,Cartoon Network, BluTV & more; bringing about a unique library with the best movies, TV shows, documentaries, and kids’ programs.

Users are also able to watch exclusives and original productions that cannot be found anywhere else, in addition to the best free-to-air & encrypted live TV channels from regional & international networks and broadcasters.

All of this and much more in one place!

