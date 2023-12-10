Riyadh: stc group, an engine of digital transformation, has recently unveiled the Sustainability Innovation Hub in collaboration with GCC Telco Alliance members, including e&, Zain, Beyon, Omantel, du, Ooredoo and other key regional and international partners. This project focuses on tackling climate change and enhancing the availability of affordable and dependable energy sources.

In light of the significant transformation in the global energy landscape, telecom operators are actively exploring alternatives that can improve their energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. The Sustainability Innovation Hub aims to bridge the gap between technology, telecom innovation, and climate action for a low-carbon economy. It will bring together cutting-edge technologies, visionary experts, and collaborative efforts to tackle one of the most critical challenges the telecom industry faces today.

The core objective of the Sustainability Innovation Hub is to devise and execute cutting-edge, economically viable, dependable, and ecologically sound solutions for power generation by leveraging the potential of renewable energy sources, particularly solar and wind energy. The hub will enable telecom operators to reduce reliance on traditional fuel sources and move toward a greener future. This transition will not only lead to substantial long-term cost savings. Implementing this technology is crucial for its functional benefits and its role in promoting environmental protection. Its integration is in line with the overarching sustainability objectives of the industry.

The Sustainability Innovation Hub has been established with a clear set of objectives to revolutionise the telecom industry's energy consumption and sustainability approach. The hub will foster a collaborative environment where telecom operators, technology providers, and research institutes can share knowledge, resources, and expertise, driving the development of innovative power solutions tailored to the specific needs of the telecom industry.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for prototyping, testing, and validating innovative power solutions using GCC telecom networks, the hub will accelerate the development cycle and ensure the effective implementation of new technologies within the industry. Recognising the importance of skilled professionals in driving innovation, the hub will offer training programs and workshops to enhance the competencies of individuals involved in designing, installing, and maintaining power solutions within the telecom sector.

The hub will actively seek collaborations and partnerships with leading industry players, government entities, and regulatory authorities, fostering a supportive ecosystem where knowledge sharing, best practices, and standardisation can flourish. These objectives underscore the Sustainability Innovation Hub's commitment to transforming the energy paradigm within the telecom industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future.