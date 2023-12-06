DUBAI - e& today announced that it has committed to achieving zero carbon emissions across its own operations (Scope 1 and 2) in all markets by 2040, embarking on a decisive journey towards environmental sustainability, building on the company’s previous commitment to be net zero across its own operations in the UAE by 2030.

In support of this objective, the company announced near term targets (2030) of a Group wide reduction of 43 percent from its own activities and the energy it purchases and uses (Scope 1 and 2 emissions). It also pledged a 25 percent reduction of Scope 3 emissions including its supply chain and investments. The company also announced its submission of these near-term targets across all markets for SBTI verification in May this year.

e& remains committed to net zero emissions across its entire value chain (Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions) by 2050, reducing the Group's total emissions in absolute terms and mitigating the remaining emissions through high quality carbon offsetting.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, said, "At e&, we go beyond envisioning a green future, but are actively shaping it through our cutting-edge digital solutions and sustainable practices. Our ambition extends beyond the UAE to revolutionise the way we operate across all our markets, communicate and serve our customers around the world. As the lead technology partner for COP28, we are proud to move forward and commit to achieving zero carbon across our own group operations, in all our markets (Scope 1 and 2) by 2040.

“Our strategy is multi-faceted: improving energy efficiency, investing in renewable energy, minimising grid waste and promoting responsible procurement. In addition, our Sustainability as a Service initiative enables businesses to minimise their environmental impact, underlining our role as a catalyst in the global sustainability efforts.”

Working with renowned global sustainability leaders, e& is developing a comprehensive climate transition roadmap. This roadmap, which is currently being validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), outlines e&'s strategies for achieving its 2030 targets, including energy efficiency measures, low-carbon energy transitions and a holistic approach to decarbonising the value chain.