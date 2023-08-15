Public Investment Fund-backed Red Sea Global (RSG) and Zain KSA, a Saudi-listed telecom services provider, have launched the world’s first zero-carbon 5G network at The Red Sea tourism project in Saudi Arabia.



The zero-carbon 5G network at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels that Red Sea Global has installed across the entire 28,000 square kilometre destination.

Designed using 3D printing technology, the project aims to preserve the environment, reduce emissions using renewable energy, and mitigate visual distortion, master developer RSG said in a statement.

The towers have been built to blend harmoniously with The Red Sea’s unique and vibrant landscape.

Inspired by the surrounding rock formations, the exterior aesthetic of the towers interweaves into the resort’s natural habitat, ensuring minimal visual impact and safeguarding the project’s environmental integrity.



The Red Sea project consists of 50 resorts, up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The tourism project is set to receive its first guests this year.

