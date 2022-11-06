Riyadh: stc pay, the leading digital wallet, concluded its participation as a diamond sponsor at the Seamless 2022 Conference which took place in Riyadh, from November 2 to 3. stc pay showcased its latest services and solutions which paves the way towards a cashless society and to raise digital financial transaction rates by 70% by 2030. stc pay also signed several agreements and MOUs with e-commerce and digital payment pioneers.

Over the course of two days, stc pay signed several agreements and MoUs with the aim of providing stc pay solutions and services. on the first day of the conference, stc pay concluded five cooperation agreements with Checkout, Paylink and Tap, to enable it to provide stc pay digital payment services to its customers. stc pay also had two agreements with both CashShift and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group (ACIG), with the aim of providing digital payments solutions and services.

During the second day, stc pay signed a joint cooperation agreement with Cartlow and Kudu, to enable them to provide digital payment services, in addition to signing two MoUs with iMile and Al Baltan Group, all for the purpose of providing online payment services and payment solutions using QR codes.

This step is part of stc pay's commitment to accelerate and develop the digital transformation of the payments sector to keep pace with the rapid changes taking place in the digital payments sector and the banking sector in the Kingdom, as well as to provide its outstanding solutions to build a cashless society and increase the rates of digital financial transactions.

Seamless 2022 is the largest and first conference of its kind to focus on the FinTech, Payments, and E-Commerce sector in the Kingdom, attracting more than 5,000 people, over 250 exhibitors, and more than 200 speakers.

