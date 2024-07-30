Manama, Bahrain – stc pay, Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has announced achieving Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0 certification. This achievement underscores stc pay's commitment to providing its customers with a secure and trustworthy digital payment experience.

PCI DSS v4.0 is the most up-to-date and globally recognized security standard, meticulously designed to protect payment card data. stc pay Bahrain has successfully undergone a comprehensive and rigorous audit conducted by an authorized Qualified Security Assessor (QSA). The inspection procedures included stc pay's systems, networks, and applications, ensuring full compliance with the demanding requisites outlined in the standard. The attainment of this certification showcases stc pay's firm commitment to safeguarding and preserving the integrity of customer payment information from any emerging security threats.

Commenting on this milestone, Jamal Al Sayed, Senior PR & CSR Manager at stc Bahrain said, “Achieving PCI DSS v4.0 certification is testament to our commitment to providing a secure and trustworthy payment card platform. It demonstrates our proactive approach to data security, always staying ahead of the curve to protect our customers' sensitive information.”

This achievement further solidifies stc pay Bahrain's position as a leader in the digital payment landscape, offering customers a secure and reliable platform for all their financial transactions.

