The Saudi Telecom Company (stc) has today become the first telecommunications company to join the Digital Cooperation Organization as an observer organization, being announced at the inaugural Mobile 360 Riyadh event on World Telecommunications Day.

Global telecommunications association the GSM Assocation (GSMA), host of the Mobile 360 event, also signed an MoU with the DCO to enhance digital capacity building and upskilling.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:– The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced Saudi Telecommunications Company (stc) as an official DCO observer, an historic moment as stc becomes the first telecommunications company to join the DCO. The announcement headlined the inaugural Mobile 360 Riyadh event, which also featured a ground-breaking MoU between global telecommunications body the GSM Association (GSMA) and the DCO.

The stc observer and GSMA Memorandum of Understanding signings come on World Telecommunications Day, celebrated globally on 17 May, and represent significant steps forward in the global movement to create digital prosperity for all. The partnerships will focus on expanding access to telecommunications technologies and upskilling youth, entrepreneurs and young people youth and entrepreneurs so they can prosper in the digital economy.

The DCO is a global multilateral organization established to enable digital prosperity for all, with a focus on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, entrepreneurs, and women. TThe DCO has rapidly expanded to now represent more than 600 million people across nine-member state countries.

stc, a leading digital champion across the region and key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, will support entrepreneurs, young people and women to connect the internet and digital economy through the partnership, including by providing insights across DCO member states.

Commenting on the stc observer announcement, DCO Secretary-General, Deemah AlYahya said:

“Our telecommunications industry is a driving force of the global digital economy, providing the means for people to connect, learn and thrive online. The DCO is leading the way in connecting telecommunications organizations and leaders to forge the solutions of tomorrow for our youth, women, and entrepreneurs. On World Telecommunications Day it is fitting that we join forces with stc, a world-leading telecommunications organization, and with the global telecommunications association GSMA. We look forward to working with both organizations to create digital prosperity for all.”

Commenting on the partnership, stc Group CEO, Olayan Mohammed Alwetiad said:

“At stc, we are always seeking to establish new ways to bridge the digital divide for all our users, and we are proud to be an official observer of the Digital Cooperation Organization. The DCO and its member states have made significant strides in raising awareness for the inclusive growth of the digital economy, and will provide a global platform for stc to connect further hearts and minds to the digital economy.”

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the DCO and GSMA will provide DCO member states with access to GSMA’s Capacity Building online learning portal, providing high-quality training and resources to policymakers and regulators of the DCO.

GSMA Director General Mr. Mats Granryd commented on the Memorandum of Understanding signing and event, stating:

“GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our partnership with the DCO reflects the power of both organizations to enable and empower people through digital and telecommunications technologies. We look forward to creating a significant impact with the DCO and further supporting DCO member states.”

The inaugural Mobile 360 event held in Riyadh between 17-18 May features telecom pioneers and stakeholders to discuss the growth of the Middle East’s digital economy, as part of a global series of events hosted by GSMA.

