Planned strategic collaborations and MoUs cement stc Group’s commitment to driving defense technology advancements

stc Group to participate in panel discussion on Defense Innovation Units

Riyadh, stc Group, the engine of digital transformation, is participating as a sponsor at the World Defense Show 2024, taking place from February 4 to 8, 2024 in Riyadh. Under the theme 'Equipped for Tomorrow,' the second edition of the World Defense Show will showcase the future of defense through innovation and emerging technologies from around the world.

stc Group, along with its subsidiaries, is proud to participate in this year’s edition of World Defense Show, during which the Group plans to showcase its innovative products and solutions tailored for the defense and military sectors. These solutions include state-of-the-art communication systems, secure network infrastructure, satellite connectivity, AI, and advanced cybersecurity measures to ensure mission-critical operations remain resilient and secure.

In order to leverage the collective expertise and resources of key industry partners and facilitate the development of innovative solutions that enhance security and defense capabilities, stc Group plans to establish strategic collaborations and ink Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs). These partnerships will drive advancements in defense technology and enhance security capabilities through mutual cooperation and innovation.

stc Group will participate in the panel session on Defense Innovation Units (“DIUs”) to explore and promote understanding of the role and impact of DIUs within the defense and military sectors. It will also discuss how DIUs facilitate collaboration and partnerships between the military, private sector, startups, and academia to accelerate technology adoption.

About stc Group

stc Group is a leading digital service provider in Saudi Arabia. stc Group offers a variety of best-in-class digital solutions and services, including online payments, telecommunications, IOT, AI, 5G, cloud computing, e-gaming and cybersecurity, and other advanced digital solutions.