The signing ceremony was attended by key leaders from both organizations, including His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism; His Excellency Fahd M. Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority; and Eng. Olayan Mohammed Alwetaid, CEO of stc group.

As a Founding Partner of the inaugural event, stc will showcase advanced tech solutions, take part in speaking opportunities, and pursue strategic partnerships with key players in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc group is proud to announce its sponsorship as a Founding Partner of TOURISE, the Saudi Tourism Authority’s inaugural summit exploring how innovation can accelerate the future of tourism, taking place from 11-13 November at King Abdul Aziz International Conference Center (KAICC)

“Saudi Arabia is witnessing unprecedented growth in its tourism industry” stated stc group CEO, Eng. Olayan Alwetaid “As the Kingdom’s leading digital enabler, stc is honored to develop the innovative technology that will continue to power Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector.”

As a Founding Partner, stc will play a central role at the inaugural TOURISE event, with speaking sessions networking opportunities. stc will showcase its advanced technology solutions designed for businesses in the tourism sector. Several new strategic partnerships with leading hospitality and travel organizations will be signed at the event, further supporting digitally powered tourism experiences across the Kingdom.

