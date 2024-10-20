The Group wins two prestigious Global Carrier Awards: Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider and Best Sales Team Globally

stc Group forges international agreements including with Cubic Telecom and China Unicom aiming at bolstering IoT innovation and connectivity in the region.

London – stc Group has concluded its participation as a Digital Enabler at Capacity Europe 2024, held in London from October 15-17. The Group’s participation emphasized its commitment to pioneering global connectivity and in telecommunications innovation.

During the event, stc Group was recognized with two prestigious Global Carrier Awards: Best Sales Team Globally and Best Middle Eastern Connectivity Provider. These accolades reflect the Group’s excellence in delivering cutting-edge solutions and reaffirm its position as a leader in the telecom industry..

These awards are a testament to stc Group’s commitment to excellence in global connectivity and innovation, further highlighting its role as a key digital enabler across the region.

At the event, and in line with its commitment to drive digital transformation, stc Group forged a number of new agreements which included an agreement with Cubic Telecom, aiming to enhance connectivity through stc's IoT platforms, APIs, and GSM services. Another Memorandum of Understanding was forged with China Unicom, aimed at bolstering regional connectivity and driving IoT innovation.

Furthermore, stc Group earned the GLF Code of Conduct anti-fraud certification for 2024. This achievement underscores stc Group’s standards of transparency and integrity in the international carrier industry.

Throughout the event, stc Group showcased its wide array of digital services, including IoT, as well as its international voice service capabilities. The Group highlighted its role as a gateway for international data traffic, leveraging Saudi Arabia's strategic position at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.