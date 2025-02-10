stc Group has launched upsource by solutions, a new business process outsourcing subsidiary, streamlining services for entrepreneurs across the Middle East.

upsource by solutions provides outsourcing services in HR, finance, operations management, and customer experience, enhancing overall business efficiency.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, proudly unveils upsource by solutions, its newly rebranded business process outsourcing (BPO) subsidiary. Building upon the success of stc’s leading customer experience solutions provider, Contact Center Company (CCC), this transformation marks a bold new chapter in delivering unparalleled customer experience solutions.

By streamlining essential operations, upsource allows entrepreneurs to concentrate their efforts on accelerating core business growth. With upsource, businesses across the kingdom can outsource non-core business functions to external groups, increasing efficiency and resourcing on core business functions. Furthermore, it offers a comprehensive suite of BPO services, including operations management, finance, human resources, and customer experience solutions.

Powered by the stc Group ecosystem, upsource aims to become a resource for enterprises looking to optimize processes, reduce costs, and drive long-term growth. It integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and data-driven analytics to enhance productivity and accuracy across the business functions that customers choose to outsource. With a customer-centric approach, upsource is poised to set new industry benchmarks in service quality, digital transformation, and scalable solutions for businesses across the Middle East.

Launched at LEAP 2025 - the world’s most attended tech event- stc Group’s upsource introduces advanced business process outsourcing solutions, empowering businesses in the kingdom to drive economic growth and expand their potential.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc Group: Click here

About upsource by solutions

upsource by solutions is Saudi Arabia’s premier business process outsourcing (BPO) provider. Founded to blend local expertise with global standards, upsource operates with over 100+ clients across diverse industries, supported by 9,000+ employees. As the first COPC (OSP)-certified BPO in the Kingdom, upsource delivers cutting-edge services through strategic delivery centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Qassim and Madinah.

upsource’s mission centers on driving digital transformation with innovative technologies, ensuring exceptional service while fostering a fair and inclusive workplace. Recognized for industry leadership, upsource has earned multiple awards for operational excellence and employee-centric practices.

To know more about upsource by solutions click here