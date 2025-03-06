With stc Group’s developments in network infrastructure, the average download speed across the two Holy Mosques has increased by over 120%.

Makkah, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading digital enabler, is enabling world-class connectivity for millions of pilgrims and visitors during Ramadan with its expanded 5G network, increasing network infrastructure to accommodate over 120% faster download speeds.

stc Group’s network analytics indicate that data usage during Ramadan have already increased by 37% while voice services will increase by more than 18%. To ensure seamless, high-speed connectivity for all, stc Group has expanded its 5G network by more than 30% to ensure strong and stable performance during peak times, allowing visitors to remain connected to their loved ones without interruption.

Network speed analysis results from Ookla, a global provider of network data and analytics, has indicated a significant improvement in stc Group's network performance across the grounds of the two Holy Mosques. The average download speed has increased by 107% inside the Grand Mosque and by 120% inside the Prophet's Mosque, offering pilgrims and visitors continuous world-class connectivity despite the high network traffic at the expansive holy sites.

stc Group is investing in cutting-edge digital solutions and innovative technologies in artificial intelligence and data analysis to enhance network efficiency during peak network traffic times. During Ramadan and Hajj, specialized technical teams work around the clock to ensure optimal network performance, enhancing preventive maintenance plans and continuously expanding the digital infrastructure. This includes expanding Wi-Fi access points inside the Holy Mosques, adding mobile stations to support high congestion areas, and increasing the capacity of international call traffic by 100% to meet the needs of all pilgrims around the holy sites.

stc Group's efforts are enhancing the quality of services provided to pilgrims, raising the efficiency of the Kingdom's digital infrastructure during the holy month of Ramadan, enabling visitors to enjoy their spiritual journey with ease.