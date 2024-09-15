Riyadh: stc Group, an enabler of digital transformation, concluded its participation in the Global AI Summit by signing a series of strategic agreements with Saudi Railways (SAR), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Huawei, the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, and SambaNova Systems.

stc's participation in the summit highlights its leadership role in driving digital transformation both locally and globally, showcasing its innovative solutions, products, and technologies, and reaffirming its commitment to positioning Saudi Arabia as a leading digital hub in the Middle East.

The agreements aim to accelerate the group's strategic objectives in various fields, including Artificial Intelligence, innovation, and digital transformation. Among these partnerships is an agreement with Saudi Railways to enhance customer services through AI-based technological solutions that improve operations at all levels.

Additionally, stc signed a strategic cooperation agreement with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology to establish a research center specializing in generative AI within the group. This center is the first of its kind in the region for R&D and innovation in generative AI technology, leveraging the shared expertise of stc and the university in data and AI fields.

stc also signed a cooperation agreement with Huawei in data, analytics, and AI fields to enhance stc's digital capabilities, develop network infrastructure, support data-driven decision-making, and improve corporate operations.

The partnerships also included an agreement with the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority to develop mechanisms for supporting and enabling entrepreneurial projects, enhancing research opportunities, and providing empowerment for innovative ideas within future economy priorities.

A strategic partnership agreement with SambaNova Systems was signed to deploy and expand the GenAI Sovereign Cloud within stc's data centers, enhancing AI capabilities for cloud infrastructure and supporting advanced AI applications in the Kingdom.

During the summit, stc participated in several panel discussions to spread knowledge, including a session titled "Decoding AI Strategies," focusing on enabling companies to responsibly engage with AI applications by balancing competitive advantage, resource efficiency, and ethical considerations. Another session titled "The Role of AI in Skills Enhancement and Innovation" discussed AI's role in empowering employees and improving their skills according to labor market requirements, as well as continuous learning through AI-driven innovation.

In the closing ceremony, stc Group received three awards, including recognition for its technical support and sponsorship of the summit as a digital enabler, an award for adopting AI ethics from the early stages, and a prize for solutions by stc, specializing in IoT products, under the innovation sponsorship category.

About STC Group

stc Group is a digital transformation enabler, offering a wide range of innovative digital solutions and playing a pivotal role in leading digital change. The group has an integrated portfolio of advanced services, including telecommunications, IT, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, IoT, digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. It includes 13 subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.