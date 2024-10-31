Alat, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, and solutions by stc will actively participate in the Sustainability Champions Program alongside stc Group.

stc Group was announced as a Sustainability Champion by the Ministry of Economy and Planning at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh in April 2024.

stc Group, a strategic partner of FII8, formalized its commitment as a sustainability champion by signing agreements with the three companies.

Riyadh - stc Group, a leading digital enabler and strategic partner of FII8, announced three companies that are joining forces with the Group as part of the Sustainability Champions program at the 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh. The Group reinforced its commitment to sustainability, connectivity, and technological advancement at the event which has been held under the theme ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’.

The companies are:

Alat: A Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that is focused on transforming global industries, particularly in electronics and industrials, by creating a world-class manufacturing hub in Saudi Arabia. Alat harnesses clean energy to drive sustainability, innovation, and industrial development.



A Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that is focused on transforming global industries, particularly in electronics and industrials, by creating a world-class manufacturing hub in Saudi Arabia. Alat harnesses clean energy to drive sustainability, innovation, and industrial development. Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group: The largest private healthcare provider in the Middle East including a wide range of healthcare services, pharmacy operations, and technology solutions. The company operates 2,000+ beds across 25+ medical facilities in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

The largest private healthcare provider in the Middle East including a wide range of healthcare services, pharmacy operations, and technology solutions. The company operates 2,000+ beds across 25+ medical facilities in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. solutions by stc: A pioneer in information technology services in the Kingdom that delivers a comprehensive range of integrated technology solutions to enable public and private sectors to transform digitally. The company offers core ICT services to help businesses seamlessly manage and scale their daily operations.

Amit Midha, CEO of Alat, Faisal Al Nassar, CEO of Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, and Omer Alnomany, CEO of solutions by stc signed pledges at the FII8 – Future Investment Initiative 8th Edition, to participate in the Sustainability Champions Program. This program aligns with FII’s ambitions to address critical global issues through creative thinking and sustainable growth.

stc Group will support the three companies in, but not limited to:

Assessing their current sustainability baseline

Developing a roadmap to further improve sustainability practices

The program is a knowledge transfer and partnership initiative aimed at elevating sustainability practices across the private sector in Saudi Arabia.

stc Group was shortlisted as one of the top-performing Saudi companies in corporate sustainability along with 19 other entities across 7 sectors, reflecting the continuous efforts by stc Group to focus on sustainability within its operations.

About stc Group:

stc Group is an enabler of digital transformation, offering advanced solutions, and driving a role in the digitization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Alat:

Alat is a company focused on transforming global industries (electronics and industrials) and creating a world class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom powered by clean energy to build a better tomorrow. Alat will deliver sustainable manufacturing to help global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon zero manufacturing. Established and funded by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Alat is an essential enabler of the Vision 2030 goals for economic diversification, industrial development, innovation, and job creation.

Alat’s primary goal is to ensure that global companies set up sustainable manufacturing solutions in the Kingdom, benefitting from abundant green energy resources, the country’s unique geolocation, and its investments in technology. Initially its key strategic business areas will be semiconductors, smart devices, smart buildings, smart appliance, smart health, advanced industrials. and next gen infrastructure. www.alat.com

About Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group:

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group is the largest private healthcare provider in the Middle East offering a wide range of healthcare services, pharmacy operations, and technology solutions. The company operates 2,000+ beds across 25+ medical facilities in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

About solutions by stc:

solutions by stc is a pioneer in information technology services in the Kingdom that delivers a comprehensive range of integrated technology solutions to enable public and private sectors to transform digitally. The company offers core ICT services to help businesses seamlessly manage and scale their daily operations.