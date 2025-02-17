The collaboration will empower sovereign AI entities to fine-tune models using private data while leveraging SambaNova’s advanced technology.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's leading digital enabler, stc Group, through its AI arm, stc.AI, launched a Large Language Model (LLM) sovereign cloud platform, which will run the world’s largest open-source frontier model. Powered by the fastest inference speeds for Llama 405B, one of the most powerful AI large language models in the world, the stc Group sovereign cloud platform will drive innovation across sectors.

Key features of the platform include stc Enterprise GPT, a state-of-the-art generative AI solution. The Generative component will power AI to create new content, using the fastest inference speeds - for Llama 405B, the platform will ensure seamless integration and scalability for enterprises.

The open-source model will allow users within Saudi Arabia to use, modify, and improve the software according to their specific needs, contributing to stc Group's own Enterprise GPT. This initiative empowers Saudi enterprises and developers to harness cutting-edge AI technology, fostering innovation and positioning the Kingdom as a leader in AI adoption and development.

Saud Alsheraihi, Vice President of Digital Solutions at stc Group, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership: “This collaboration with SambNova marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower Saudi enterprises with sovereign AI capabilities. By offering a secure and scalable inferencing-as-a-Service platform, we are enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of their data while maintaining complete control."

Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems, commented: "SambaNova is pleased to partner with stc to introduce KSA’s premier sovereign inferencing-as-a-service cloud, running the world’s largest open-source frontier models at one-tenth the power compared to other solutions,” said Rodrigo Liang, CEO of SambaNova Systems. “This partnership showcases cutting-edge research and innovation from both companies and the fastest inference speeds.”

The platform was showcased at LEAP 2025, with availability scheduled for later this year.

-Ends-

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

To know more about stc Group: Click here

For Media enquiries:

Emad Abdo

Middle East Media EPRO

Emad@memediapro.com