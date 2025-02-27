Set to be completed by 2026, the SONIC Project will support hyperscalers and telecom operators in Saudi Arabia and Oman with seamless and agile digital infrastructure.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a strategic step to enhance the region's digital infrastructure and connectivity network, stc Group, a leading digital enabler, and Ooredoo Oman, a regional telecommunications provider, have announced the signing of a Head of Terms agreement to establish the international terrestrial fiber optic network corridor between Saudi Arabia and Oman.

The SONIC project seeks to establish an international terrestrial fiber optic network corridor between Saudi Arabia and Oman. Both stc Group and Ooredoo are committed to enhancing the region's digital ecosystem, creating an integrated terrestrial fiber network with two redundant paths that connects submarine cable landing stations and data centers across Saudi Arabia and Oman.

stc Group and Ooredoo Oman aim to leverage the unique geographic positioning of both countries to enhance connectivity and elevate the digital infrastructure, through a highly reliable and agile network. The first phase of the SONIC project, expected to be completed within 12 months, with the whole project within 24 months – aims to support ongoing subsea projects and elevate international subsea routes between Asia and Europe. Meanwhile ,both operators are committed to providing transitional solutions during the implementation phases of the project . the SONIC project is set to complement those subsea projects under construction that enhance the international subsea routes between Asia and Europe.

This partnership will create growth opportunities across the region, offering hyperscalers and telecom operators seamless and scalable digital infrastructure. Both stc Group and Ooredoo are demonstrating their commitment to driving digital transformation and supporting economic growth in both Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Mohammed Alabbadi, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at stc Group, explained: “ In cooperation with Shareek Program ,this partnership with Ooredoo Oman reaffirms our commitment within stc Group as a digital enabler to harnessing all capabilities and expanding digital infrastructure in the MENA region. The SONIC project will be one of the key components in meeting the growing demand for regional and international connectivity through secure, high-capacity, and efficient networks.”

Bassam Yousef Al Ibrahim, CEO of Ooredoo Oman, reflecting on the broader impact of the SONIC project stated: “The SONIC project highlights Ooredoo’s leadership in shaping the future of telecommunications in Oman and the region. By connecting Ooredoo Oman’s infrastructure with stc Group, we are enabling seamless international data flow, attracting investment, and fostering innovation. This collaboration realizes a shared vision for progress and supports Oman Vision 2040 by driving economic growth and positioning the Sultanate as a key hub in the global digital ecosystem.”

About stc Group

stc Group is a digital and telco leader, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Ooredoo Oman

Omani Qatari Telecommunications Company SAOG (“Ooredoo”) was founded and registered in the Sultanate of Oman in December 2004. Services were launched in March 2005, originally operating under the name Nawras. Ooredoo is an integrated operator providing Mobile, Fixed, Internet, and ICT solution at Retail and Wholesale segments within Oman through a broad range of service via its advanced digital infrastructure. Ooredoo Oman is part of Ooredoo Group operation across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.