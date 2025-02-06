As a founding partner of LEAP, stc Group will showcase an expansive suite of innovative solutions driving digital transformation across key industries.

Throughout LEAP 2025, stc Group will participate in thought-provoking panel discussions, unveil new partnerships, and engage attendees with immersive experiences at its interactive booths.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: stc Group, a leading digital enabler, will be showcasing its innovative digital solutions as a strategic partner of LEAP 2025, the world’s most attended tech event. Taking place between 9-12 February at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center​, attendees can witness how stc Group is powering Saudi Arabia’s key industries and upcoming developments with cutting-edge technology.

Now in its fourth year, LEAP is bringing together over 600 start-ups, 1,000 speakers, and over 1,800 exhibitors from around the world to explore the future of global digital advancement and innovation under the theme, “Into New Worlds”. This theme aligns with stc Group’s mission to drive technological advancement and expand the impact of its digital solutions to customers, businesses, and communities around the world.

stc Group’s role at LEAP is more than showcasing technology; it’s about leading the dialogue on what’s next in digital innovation across industries. stc Group will present its comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions and innovations, spanning AI, healthcare, logistics, tourism, and smart communities. stc Group’s showcases will underscore the Group’s pivotal role in addressing global challenges—such as sustainability, digital inclusion, and economic resilience—while enabling industries to adapt to a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Solutions leveraging IoT and 5G technologies reflect stc’s alignment with global needs. Through these offerings, stc Group aims to empower businesses and governments to unlock new opportunities and achieve transformative growth.

Since its inception, LEAP has served as a key platform for driving global agreements and accelerating digital transformation. At LEAP 2024, stc Group showcased cutting-edge technological solutions across health, logistics, megaprojects, and sports while announcing numerous strategic partnerships. These included the launch of Oracle Alloy, the Ericsson Esports partnership, and a strategic alliance with Huawei to develop fintech solutions, among others. Additionally, stc Group forged multiple local and regional strategic agreements including with PSDSARC, the Prince Sultan Center for Defence Studies, and an Air to Ground agreement with Flynas and Skyfive.

At LEAP 2025, stc Group will captivate audiences with dynamic panel discussions led by industry experts, reveal groundbreaking strategic partnerships, and offer unforgettable, hands-on experiences at its interactive booths, immersing attendees in the future of technology. From advanced connectivity to solutions across industries, stc Group is redefining the limits of what is possible.

About stc Group:

stc Group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 13 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.