Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - stc today announced the company’s preliminary financial results for the period ending at 30 September 2025:

Revenues for the 9 months period of 202 5 reached 57,924 million with a growth of 2.58% as compared to the comparable period last year .

months period of 202 reached 57,924 million with a growth of 2.58% as compared to the comparable period last year Gross Profit for the 9 months period of 202 5 reached 27,908 million with an increase of 5.70% as compared to the comparable period last year after excluding the non-recurring items.

reached 27,908 million with an increase of 5.70% as compared to the comparable period last year after excluding the non-recurring items. Operating Profit for the 9 months period of 202 5 reached 10,834 million with an increase of 2.42% as compared to the comparable period last year after excluding the non-recurring items.

the 9 months period of 202 reached 10,834 million with an increase of 2.42% as compared to the comparable period last year after excluding the non-recurring items. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Zakat, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) for the 9 months period of 202 5 reached 18,497 million with an increase of 5.72% as compared to the comparable period last year after excluding the non-recurring items.

reached 18,497 million with an increase of 5.72% as compared to the comparable period last year after excluding the non-recurring items. Net Profit for the 9 months period of 202 5 reached 11,579 million with an increase of 3.08% as compared to the comparable period last year . After excluding the non-recurring items, the net profit would have a grown by 14.84%.

reached 11,579 million with an increase of 3.08% as compared to the comparable period last year After excluding the non-recurring items, the net profit would have a grown by 14.84%. stc distributes 0.55 per share for the 3rd quarter of 2025, in accordance with the dividends distribution policy approved by General Assembly.

Commenting on the financial results for the nine months period of 2025, Eng. Olayan Alwetaid, CEO of stc Group, noted that the Group continues to maximize its revenues from various business segments, and is proceeding with the implementation of its strategic cost efficiency program in order to achieve sustainable profitability and maximize shareholders’ value.

The Group recorded revenue growth of 2.6%, while EBITDA and net profit (after excluding non-recurring items) increased by 5.7% and 14.8%, respectively. This performance reflects the Group’s success in implementing its strategy aimed at strengthening its leadership in the telecommunications sector, making targeted investments in digital infrastructure and the development of digital services and solutions.

The GCEO further added that the Group is continuing to strengthen the digital infrastructure in the Kingdom and the region, as its subsidiary center3 announced an investment, aimed at accelerating the expansion and development of its data center infrastructure to reach a total capacity of 1 gigawatt by 2030. This strategic direction comes in response to the growing demand for AI and cloud computing services, reinforcing the Kingdom’s position as a strategic digital hub in the region.

Additionally, center3 signed a strategic agreement with HUMAIN, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, to provide secure, high-efficiency connectivity both domestically and internationally, to support HUMAIN’s AI ecosystem. This agreement represents a significant step toward developing and diversifying the Kingdom’s digital economy and reinforces its position as a leading global hub in the field of artificial intelligence.

In support of the digital transformation of the Kingdom’s Giga projects, the Group signed a strategic partnership with Red Sea Global with an investment exceeding 1.2 billion to build advanced digital infrastructure and provide cutting-edge connectivity services for Red Sea destinations. This investment is one of the largest in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, cementing the Kingdom’s position in developing smart destinations globally and delivering transformative guest experiences while supporting the objectives of the national digital economy.

The Group also launched the Business-Critical Network, the latest in private wireless communication networks and the first of its kind in the Kingdom, to deliver high-speed, reliable and encrypted communication capabilities, empowering industries to operate with unparalleled efficiency and resilience while meeting future requirements through AI, edge computing, and the Internet of Things.

As part of its pioneering role in supporting various national activities, stc Group has entered into several strategic partnerships in diverse sectors. In sports, stc signed a partnership with Thmanyah extending until 2031, to enhance the experience of following Saudi football competitions. In esports, it partnered with the Saudi Esports Federation to expand its Job Attachment Program, fostering the development of future digital skills. In tourism, the Group sponsored the first edition of the “TOURISE 2025” forum in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority, supporting the development of innovative technological solutions that empower the tourism sector and strengthen the Kingdom’s position as a leading global destination.

The GCEO concluded by emphasizing his pride in the Group’s achievements in supporting the national economy, highlighting a 14% increase in the local content score, reaching 50.7% in 2025, with total annual spending of 21.31 billion. This achievement is a direct outcome of the “rawafed” program, which focuses on maximizing local spending, fostering innovation, attracting investments, and enriching local talent. This reflects stc’s commitment to continue developing the local content ecosystem and contributing to the building of a sustainable digital future.