Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced the official launch of ‘rova’, a groundbreaking global travel app and eSIM solution set to transform the way travelers stay connected for stc subscribers and non-subscribers. Built as a digital platform for modern explorers, rova extends stc’s international presence by blending next-generation telecom technologies with a traveler-first experience, turning mobile data into a smart, personalized travel companion that simplifies connectivity across more than 35 countries. This milestone marks the first launch of its kind within the stc Group and the GCC region, redefining the future of seamless global travel.

This innovative app features a standout lifetime eSIM, reinforcing stc Bahrain’s commitment to delivering next-generation digital solutions that empower subscribers and simplify their lifestyles. The app offers a range of features designed to simplify connectivity while traveling, with its unique lifetime eSIM allowing users to register once and enjoy seamless global connectivity without the need to replace or renew their eSIM or re-register with every trip. This positions stc Bahrain’s rova app ahead of international competitors, providing frequent travelers with unmatched convenience, flexibility and reliability.

Karim Tabbouche, Chief Consumer Officer at stc Bahrain commented, "rova is a significant development in our commitment to integrate advanced technology to redefine the travel experience. As the first telecom operator in the GCC to launch such a dedicated standalone roaming and eSIM app, we are proud to set a new benchmark for global connectivity. rova reflects our innovative and customer-centric commitment, offering a smarter, more sustainable, and hassle-free way to stay connected abroad."

Now officially available in Bahrain and globally, the rova app offers instant eSIM with easy setup, clear pricing, and destination-specific data packs, ensuring uninterrupted service and total flexibility. Travelers can avoid the hassle of searching for local SIMs, unreliable airport Wi-Fi, or hidden fees. Beyond convenience, Rova promotes sustainability by leveraging eSIM technology, reducing plastic waste and freeing up physical SIM slots for dual SIM users.

To celebrate its official launch, stc Bahrain is introducing an exclusive, limited-time promotional offer of 1 GB for 7 days across the GCC for only 100 fils, available exclusively through the rova app, offering unmatched value for its subscribers. Once activated, subscribers can use their rova profile for a lifetime, making future travel connectivity seamless.

The rova app also expands stc Bahrain's technology ecosystem beyond borders and strengthens its leadership in regional innovation. It drives migration from traditional roaming channels to a fully digital self-service model.

The rova app is now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.