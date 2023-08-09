More than 40 interns are participating in the annual summer internship program, gaining valuable knowledge and handson experience in their area of study to enhance their employability in the market.

Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has accepted over 40 Bahraini youth as part of its summer internship development program. The internship is part of the company’s CSR strategy to provide internship and training opportunities to the local youth to gain a kickstart in their careers and provide real-life workplace experiences to prepare them for the workforce and enhance their skills in the market.

The summer internship program offers opportunities for students to complement their academic classroom learning with short-term projects and corporate assignments, giving them hands-on learning experiences.

Experiential learning is a major aspect of the program, in which interns’ knowledge are transformed from practical theory to an active hands-on experience. The students are offered coaching sessions, workshops and career sessions that are given by stc employees, in addition to mock interview sessions, career counselling and Coaching & Mentoring in collaboration with “Etijah Coaching and Consulting”.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, Chief Executive Officer at stc Bahrain commented, “The summer internship program is part of stc Bahrain’s corporate social obligations to train, educate and upskill the Bahraini workforce to gain important knowledge and marketable experience in their area of study. At stc Bahrain, we believe in developing local talent, preparing students for their professional careers and giving them opportunities to gain practical experience. We look forward to continuing our summer internships program on a yearly basis and continue welcoming talented students to gain hands-on experiences with us.”

The summer internship program is split into several themes depending on the intern skill set ranging from social responsibility, design thinking, Career Development Foundations, accounting, data analytics and more. The themes teach essential skills including the ability to plan and organize professional presentations, design thinking frameworks to solve problems, CV development and interview skills, finance and technology to make the best decisions in the company.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghadeer Alaradi: 1756 1716

ghadeer.alaradi@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on:

www.twitter.com/stc_bhr

www.instagram.com/stc_bhr

www.youtube.com/stcbhr

www.facebook.com/stc.bhr

www.linkedin.com/company/stcbahrain