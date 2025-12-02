Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has launched the Kingdom’s first VAT Free shopping initiative in the telecom sector in partnership with the Planet VAT Free program. This service allows eligible tourists to claim VAT refunds on purchases made at stc retail stores across Bahrain, combining value, convenience and innovation. By offering visitors savings on telecom devices and accessories purchased in cash, stc Bahrain is enhancing the shopping experience while supporting the Kingdom’s position as a welcoming and customer focused destination.

The service is available to non residents of Bahrain, including GCC nationals, departing via Bahrain International Airport or Khalifa Port. Tourists making cash purchases of 100 BHD or more at stc stores can obtain a VAT refund tag at the time of purchase and claim their refund before departure through Planet VAT Free counters. The process is simple, transparent and efficient, delivering savings to travelers investing in the latest technology during their stay.

Karim Tabbouche, Chief Commercial Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we are committed to delivering innovative retail solutions that put our customers at the center of everything we do. Partnering with Planet VAT Free allows us to extend our value proposition beyond local borders, ensuring visitors to Bahrain can experience world class service and meaningful savings when shopping at our stores.”

This initiative strengthens stc Bahrain’s position as a customer focused market leader that blends innovation with convenience. It is expected to boost retail performance, particularly during peak visitor seasons, while supporting Bahrain’s vision of being a premium tourism and shopping hub.​​​​