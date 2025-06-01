Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced the launch of “stc Business Cyber Path,” a dedicated online programme offering expert-led training in cybersecurity, governance, risk, and compliance. This initiative reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to supporting its business partners by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate today’s complex digital landscape. The program provides access to globally recognized certifications such as CISSP, ISO standards, and more, delivered through live, instructor-led online sessions.

The stc Business Cyber Path offers structured learning paths tailored to real business needs, ensuring participants can apply what they learn directly to their roles. The training is conducted by certified experts with extensive experience across critical sectors such as government, banking, and telecom. Delivered entirely online, the program allows professionals to upskill from anywhere without the need for travel, making it a cost-effective solution for businesses in Bahrain.

This initiative positions stc Bahrain as a leader in the cybersecurity space, going beyond offering advanced cybersecurity services to also supporting workforce development. By enabling businesses to train their teams locally on internationally accredited programs, stc Bahrain is helping organizations build internal capabilities and reduce risks in an increasingly complex digital environment.

Interested candidates are invited to register through sending an email to cyberpath@stc.com.bh, contacting their account manager, or visiting stc Business.