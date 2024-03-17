Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain continues to solidify its position as a world-class digital enabler by deploying a comprehensive range of advanced ICT/Telecom technology systems at Marassi Galleria. As a popular upcoming destination, stc Bahrain has powered one of the Kingdom’s latest retail developments by implementing a full technology infrastructure within the mall, thereby enhancing the customer experience like never before.

stc Bahrain’s technological partnership with Eagle Hills Diyar represents the first-ever implementation of innovative ICT solutions in the retail sector, marking a significant milestone in the country's mall landscape. The telecom's innovative ICT solutions and infrastructure for the mall underscore its commitment to providing unmatched and futuristic solutions for its business clients. Leveraging its deep knowledge, expertise, and successful track record in leading tech-based projects in the retail sector, stc Bahrain highlights its ability to deliver innovative solutions and enhance customer experiences.

The technology solutions deployed by stc Bahrain include structured cabling, active LAN network, IP telephony, Wi-Fi for shoppers/visitors, beacon solutions for marketing, mall management system (including people counting, parking management, digital signage, large media signage), and physical security systems, access control system and IP CCTV solution.

"We are thrilled to have played a significant role in enhancing the technological landscape of Marassi Galleria as Bahrain’s newest retail destination," said Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO. "The installed technology infrastructure has exceeded the mall's expectations with its high-quality system, achieving its goal of attracting and engaging customers and visitors to the luxury destination. Moreover, it is a testament to our expert capabilities and holistic approach, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and adapting strongly to changing market and consumer requirements, thereby transforming business processes and experiences for our clients.”

Speaking on the impact of this partnership, Hayssam Yousef, Director of Marassi Al Bahrain commented, “Marassi Galleria is committed to providing an unparalleled shopping experience, and our partnership with stc Bahrain is a key element in achieving this goal. Their innovative ICT solutions have transformed the mall into a truly connected and interactive space, elevating the customer journey in remarkable ways. This partnership demonstrates the power of collaboration, and we are confident that it will be instrumental in positioning Marassi Galleria as Bahrain’s leading retail and entertainment destination.”

For the Marassi Galleria project, stc Bahrain conducted a detailed study of Bahrain’s retail sector, analysing market trends, customer behaviour, and the specific needs of the mall. This study guided the development of the proposed solution, which included ICT infrastructure planning, technology assessment tailored to the retail industry, and a solution meeting the mall's expectations and available resources on-site. Additionally, the project involved stc Bahrain working on integration of

various systems and technologies to ensure smooth operations, as well as providing training and support to Marassi Galleria team.

This successful implementation of the technology systems at Marassi Galleria, has established stc Bahrain as the preferred solution provider for the retail industry, demonstrating its commitment to driving growth and innovation within the sector.

stc Bahrain remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that empower businesses and enhance customer experiences across various sectors. With a focus on innovation and excellence, stc Bahrain continues to set new standards and remains committed to driving technological advancement across industries.

